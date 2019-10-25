Market Overview

For Freight's Sake: Seeking Series A-B-C, This Week In VC, And Opportunities Beyond Silicon Valley
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 25, 2019 12:27pm   Comments
For Freight's Sake: Seeking Series A-B-C, This Week In VC, And Opportunities Beyond Silicon Valley

FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller and Dynamo Managing Partner Jon Bradford team up on this show about their vision and view of where the world exists in the intersection of freight and venture capital. This week they talk Brexit, a world that's no longer flat, this week in the venture capital market, seeking series funding, and opportunities beyond Silicon Valley.

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/for-freights-sake/id1483839863

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/186RXXVieFDN8HdfCFk5Cy?si=aGJBvlsBRpu2IhA1CLW7JA

Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

