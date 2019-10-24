Trump Tweets: The Fed, The 'Witch Hunt' And Oil Fields

Thursday President Donald Trump tweeted (NYSE: TWTR) about the Federal Reserve, the growing situation in Syria and impeachment.

The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn’t lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate. Take a look around the World at our competitors. Germany and others are actually GETTING PAID to borrow money. Fed was way too fast to raise, and way too slow to cut! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

What Is He Talking About?

President Trump continued his attacks on the Federal Reserve Thursday. Trump has wanted the fed to lower interest rates all year and ramped up his criticism this summer.

Trump has often compared our federal reserve to other country banks, but the fed is a politically independent arm of the executive branch and does not take direct orders from the president.

The Oil Fields discussed in my speech on Turkey/Kurds yesterday were held by ISIS until the United States took them over with the help of the Kurds. We will NEVER let a reconstituted ISIS have those fields! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

What Is He Talking About?

After the president withdrew troops from northern Syria, there was concern about oil fields the Kurds wrestled from ISIS.

Thank you to House Republicans for being tough, smart, and understanding in detail the greatest Witch Hunt in American History. It has been going on since long before I even got Elected (the Insurance Policy!). A total Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

What Is He Talking About?

The "insurance policy" Trump references refers to a right-wing talking point about FBI agent Peter Struck who texted anti-Trump messages before the 2016 election.