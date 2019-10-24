Market Overview

Trump Tweets: The Fed, The 'Witch Hunt' And Oil Fields

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2019 6:56pm   Comments
Thursday President Donald Trump tweeted (NYSE: TWTR) about the Federal Reserve, the growing situation in Syria and impeachment.

 

 

What Is He Talking About?

President Trump continued his attacks on the Federal Reserve Thursday. Trump has wanted the fed to lower interest rates all year and ramped up his criticism this summer.

Trump has often compared our federal reserve to other country banks, but the fed is a politically independent arm of the executive branch and does not take direct orders from the president.

 

What Is He Talking About?

After the president withdrew troops from northern Syria, there was concern about oil fields the Kurds wrestled from ISIS. 

 

What Is He Talking About?

The "insurance policy" Trump references refers to a right-wing talking point about FBI agent Peter Struck who texted anti-Trump messages before the 2016 election. 

