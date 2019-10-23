10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares surged 1.4% to $1.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Eni, Inc. (NYSE: E) shares surged 0.7% to $31.19.
Losers
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares declined 11.6% to $4.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Precision Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: PDS) stock decreased by 4.6% to $1.03. The market cap stands at $508.2 million. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on October 23, the current rating is at Sector Underperform.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock declined 2.2% to $1.33. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.25.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock decreased by 1.9% to $1.03. The market cap seems to be at $558.8 million.
- Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) shares fell 1.6% to $19.60. The market cap stands at $16.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 23, the current rating is at Hold.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock plummeted 1.4% to $1.37. The market cap seems to be at $406.1 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.00.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock plummeted 1.1% to $1.77. The market cap seems to be at $788.7 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares declined 1.0% to $6.83. The market cap seems to be at $803.4 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
