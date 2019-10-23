16 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock moved upwards by 51.7% to $4.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock increased by 2.9% to $2.83. The market cap seems to be at $11.0 million.
- Amphenol, Inc. (NYSE: APH) stock increased by 2.4% to $101.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $104.00.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $47.00. The market cap seems to be at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares rose 1.5% to $0.20. The market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) stock surged 1.3% to $9.12. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $2.93. The market cap stands at $688.0 million.
Losers
- iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares declined 16.2% to $45.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $69.00.
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) shares declined 8.0% to $118.30. The market cap seems to be at $120.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on October 23, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) stock declined 6.7% to $212.94. The market cap seems to be at $47.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on October 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $230.00.
- Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOXL) stock plummeted 6.2% to $1.95. The market cap stands at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by National Securities, on October 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock plummeted 3.6% to $0.10. The market cap seems to be at $5.8 million.
- Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock decreased by 3.5% to $21.35.
- NXP Semiconductors, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock decreased by 2.6% to $105.00. The market cap seems to be at $28.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 01, is at Overweight, with a price target of $130.00.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock decreased by 2.1% to $19.51. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares fell 2.1% to $6.00. The market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
