4 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 7:28am   Comments
Gainers

  • Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares surged 24.8% to $95.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $62.50.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock rose 1.9% to $14.85. The market cap stands at $23.5 billion. The most recent rating by LightShed Partners, on October 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) shares increased by 1.0% to $134.01.

 

Losers

  • Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares decreased by 3.8% to $8.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

