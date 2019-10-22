Market Overview

16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) rose 43.6% to $321.00 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement that it plans to pursue regulatory approval for aducanumab in Alzheimer's disease after the Phase 3 EMERGE study met its primary endpoint.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares rose 30% to $98.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a new collaboration with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to provide its customer base with specially discounted UPS shipping rates.
  • McDermott International, Inc (NYSE: MDR) shares rose 17.2% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after falling 13.19% on Monday. McDermott has been awarded a large contract for mixed feed cracker for the amiral complex to be located in Saudi Arabia.
  • GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) shares rose 15.3% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that GNC's Chinese backer is considering to take the company private.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares rose 4.4% to $69.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.54, up from $0.49 year-over-year and Q3 sales of $579.603 million, up from $532.468 million year-over-year. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) rose 4.3% to $39.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 3.7% to $3.66 in pre-market trading.
  •  

Losers

  • Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares fell 33.7% to $11.25 in pre-market trading.
  • The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) shares fell 16% to $107.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a transformation plan and leadership changes following conclusion of strategic review process.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares fell 14.9% to $12.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.33% on Monday.
  • Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: TACO) fell 11.1% to $8.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also cut FY19 EPS guidance, which is below analyst estimates.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 9% to $109.37 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) shares fell 5.7% to $32.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares fell 5.5% to $105.86 in pre-market trading.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation. (NASDAQ: BIMI) fell 5.3% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after rising 24.46% on Monday.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) fell 3.9% to $9.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

