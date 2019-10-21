Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

For Freight's Sake – Valuations And Venture Capital
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 21, 2019 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
For Freight's Sake – Valuations And Venture Capital

FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller and Dynamo Managing Partner Jon Bradford team up on this show about their vision and view of where the world exists in the intersection of freight and venture capital. 

On this episode:

WeWork's Emperor's New Clothes moment. Are they this cycle's Pets.com?

Also, Craig and Jon discuss all of the emerging trends in the FreightTech space and talk about market economics and opportunity in the venture capital market.

Subscribe now on:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/for-freights-sake/id1483839863
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/186RXXVieFDN8HdfCFk5Cy?si=aGJBvlsBRpu2IhA1CLW7JA
Or your favorite podcast player of choice.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves valuations WeWorkNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

3 Stocks Moving On FDA Verdicts: Alexion, AstraZeneca, Foamix