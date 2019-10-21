For Freight's Sake – Valuations And Venture Capital

FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller and Dynamo Managing Partner Jon Bradford team up on this show about their vision and view of where the world exists in the intersection of freight and venture capital.

On this episode:

WeWork's Emperor's New Clothes moment. Are they this cycle's Pets.com?

Also, Craig and Jon discuss all of the emerging trends in the FreightTech space and talk about market economics and opportunity in the venture capital market.

