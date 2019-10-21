5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares surged 30.3% to $3.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock surged 1.6% to $38.08. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares rose 1.4% to $18.33. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock surged 0.5% to $32.49. The market cap seems to be at $47.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
Losers
- Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) shares declined 0.1% to $18.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $17.0 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
