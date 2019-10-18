Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Voluntarily Recalls A Batch Of Baby Powder
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Voluntarily Recalls A Batch Of Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) consumer unit will voluntarily recall one lot of Johnson's baby powder “out of an abundance of caution.”

This move is in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration test indicating the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination (no greater than 0.00002%) in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.

In May, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $300 million in punitive damages. Johnson & Johnson faces more than 14,000 claims that its talc powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

See Also: Analysts, Investors Like Johnson & Johnson's Improvement, But Lawsuits Loom

The company says thousands of tests over the past 40 years repeatedly confirm its consumer talc products does not contain asbestos.

“Our talc comes from ore sources confirmed to meet our stringent specifications that exceed industry standards. Not only do we and our suppliers routinely test to ensure our talc does not contain asbestos, our talc has also been tested and confirmed to be asbestos-free by a range of independent laboratories, universities and global health authorities," the company said Friday in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson shares were down 3.4% at $131.40 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $148.99 and a 52-week low of $121.

Photo by Mike Mozart via Flickr.

Posted-In: News FDA Legal Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Paratek Pulls Out European Application For Antibiotic, Amgen's Evenity In Europe
PreMarket Prep Recap: Stormy Outlook For Cloud Stocks, Opioid Makers Rally On Settlement Talks
Large Option Traders Aren't Buying The Johnson & Johnson Rally
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2019
Analysts, Investors Like Johnson & Johnson's Improvement, But Lawsuits Loom
Opioid Drug Companies Rally On Hopes of Broader Settlement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

This Fintech Founder Explains How He Found Order In The Chaotic World Of Cryptocurrency Accounting

Netflix Misses On Domestic Subscribers But Beats Earnings Estimates