Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2019 8:32am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $14.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $23.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Future FinTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $0.90. The market cap seems to be at $26.1 million.
  • Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) shares rose 1.6% to $51.08. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $59.00.
  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock increased by 1.2% to $30.65. The market cap seems to be at $11.7 billion.

 

Losers

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares declined 1.1% to $45.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $53.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU + FTFT)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Syros Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Limelight Networks Jumps After Q3 Results; Bionano Genomics Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Morgan Stanley Beats Q3 Views
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session