Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 7:53am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 5.1% to $4.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $306.6 million. The most recent rating by BTIG, on October 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $10.65. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares rose 0.6% to $8.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.

 

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 2.5% to $5.82 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRO + GE)

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
This Day In Market History: Edison Founds GE's Predecessor
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Boeing, GE, Kellogg And More
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session