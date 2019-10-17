IAG Cargo Offers End-To-End Cargo Monitoring Service

IAG Cargo, the cargo-handling division of International Airlines Group (IAG), parent of British Airways, Air Lingus, Iberia and several other carriers, has announced a partnership with Seattle-based Cargo Signal to offer customers a new tracking service for cargo. Cargo Signal is a sensor-based logistics platform that uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to improve decision making, tracking and efficiency of air cargo.

The service provides customers with enhanced end-to-end monitoring and notification features, using cellular networks to communicate with tracking devices on cargo. The devices transmit real-time data when in cellular range on everything from location and light through to precise temperature and humidity readings.

Three service levels — Visibility, Quality, and Security & Quality — are offered. All service levels include the use of a sensor-based tracking device and visibility of the shipment through web and mobile applications. Live light and temperature data, 24/7 enhanced condition monitoring and notification from the Cargo Signal command center, as well as data summaries post-shipment are available with Quality and Security & Quality products. The Security & Quality product also offers proactive notifications in case of route deviation.

Daniel Johnson, head of product at IAG Cargo, noted in a press release, "We understand that our customers, especially those dealing with high-value or temperature-sensitive cargo, need access to important data throughout the shipment journey. This partnership with Cargo Signal complements our premium products such as Constant Climate, Critical and Secure to provide a comprehensive monitoring service with unrivalled visibility over shipments across each step of the supply chain."

Randy Gould, global director at Cargo Signal, said, "The IoT is transforming the global logistics and supply chain landscape. By bringing together IAG Cargo's world-class products and global network with our innovative sensor-based logistics platform, we're unlocking new value for our customers and giving them greater control over their supply chains. The accuracy of the data available enables our customers to act with more speed and confidence than ever before."

The Cargo Signal service and 24/7 support and monitoring from the Cargo Signal Command Centre is available to all customers using IAG Cargo's Critical, Prioritise, Constant Climate, Secure, Perform and Constant Fresh products, subject to preprogram startup arrangements, with GPS devices delivered directly to origin.

In spite of posting lackluster Q2 financials in August that reflected a 3.2% slide in revenues to €281 million ($361 million) for the period April 1 to June 30, IAG Cargo has continued with a drive to introduce more sophisticated data-reporting systems.

IAG Cargo's focus on technology and digitalization follows a survey of over 400 freight forwarders domiciled in 47 countries, with results published on July 31. Results of the survey, entitled Cargo Next, indicate that 55% of participants point to increased automation and digitalization as key trends, and 81% expect that technological change will have a positive impact on their business.

Further, survey results indicate that other important concerns noted by forwarder survey participants are the growth of e-commerce (41%), trade tensions (29%) and retention of talent (79%). Survey respondents are 42% domiciled in Europe, 19% in the Americas, 35% in Asia and 4% in the rest of the world. Responses also reflect differences in view depending on company size, with 67% of participants coming from businesses with less than 200 employees and 33% from larger players.

