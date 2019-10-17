26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 124.5% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced it regained compliance with Nasdaq periodic filing requirement.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares rose 104.4% to $5.11 in pre-market trading after the company announced publication of data highlighting CRV431's potential as a treatment for chronic liver diseases.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares rose 20.5% to $3.76 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 17.1% to $9.83 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 9.7% to $9.81 in pre-market trading.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares rose 8% to $308.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 7.5% to $23.35 in pre-market trading.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 7.2% to $9.23 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 6% to $4.97 in pre-market trading.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) rose 5.9% to $9.84 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 5% to $3.79 in pre-market trading.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 5% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after falling 10.50% on Wednesday.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) rose 4.5% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) rose 4.6% to $6.15 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 4.2% to $8.70 in pre-market trading.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares rose 4.2% to $3.21 in pre-market trading.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) rose 4.1% to $71.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 27.9% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.78% on Wednesday.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 14% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after climbing 39.47% on Wednesday.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares fell 9.1% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 22.22% on Wednesday.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 9% to $7.12 in pre-market trading.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares fell 12.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after surging 417.62% on Wednesday.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 4.8% to $9.08 in pre-market trading..
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 4.8% to $135.25 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company reaffirmed FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) fell 3.1% to $7.03 in pre-market trading after surging 12.24% on Wednesday.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) fell 3% to $53.84 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.