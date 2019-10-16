Information Technology Firm eTrac In Partnership With Delivery Group

Final-mile information technology (IT) provider eTrac has partnered with the trade group Customized Logistics and Delivery Association (CLDA) to expand eTrac's last-mile carrier network and to create delivery opportunities for association members, the company and group said late last week.

CLDA's carrier members will now be included in eTrac's database of final-mile carriers at no cost to them, according to the joint statement. CLDA has about 3,500 members across the logistics and delivery ecosystem. Not all of its members are drivers.

eTrac connects shippers, intermediaries such as third-party logistics (3PL) providers, and big trucking companies with 2,500 last-mile delivery firms through dispatch systems used by the firms to monitor their drivers' activities. eTrac said its value lies in allowing customers to connect with many dispatch systems through one platform. Otherwise, it said, companies would spend many IT man-hours implementing and managing connections with a plethora of dispatch systems. The customers' main responsibility is providing eTrac with their lists of delivery firms that they want to use.

eTrac boasts that, unlike other last-mile carrier networks, it doesn't charge carriers to join or to be on-boarded.

Founded in 1987, CLDA has largely worked under the radar until the growing demand for last-mile delivery services triggered by e-commerce elevated the visibility of the association and its mission.

"Increasing business opportunities for members is one of the main pillars of our association and eTrac is a great affinity partner to help us make this happen," CLDA President Chuck Moyer said in the statement.

"We've been a part of CLDA since the beginning," said eTrac Vice President Danny Barfield, "They provide carriers with the knowledge and resources to dominate their markets, and we are excited to bring these carriers into our network to work with eTrac shippers and 3PLs."

