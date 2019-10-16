Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/16

Freight Futures data to watch today: Futures Last Prices

The Trucking Freight Futures markets continue to be mired in a period of very little volatility and are searching for an overall catalyst. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201910) finished fractionally higher on the day to $1.431 per mile, driven by a 0.21% increase in the East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910) to $1.450 and reversing Monday's drop. As was the case on Monday, both the West regional (FUT.VWU201910) and South regional (FUT.VSU201910) contracts finished the trading session unchanged at $1.547 and $1.295, respectively.

Tuesday's trading interest was again focused on the East, and in particular the Philadelphia market. Both the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201910) and the PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201910) reversed course from Monday and closed higher by 0.5% and 0.2% to $1.542 and $0.936, respectively. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VPC201910) stood pat and settled unchanged at $1.873. In the West, a $.002 drop in the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) to $2.101 was offset by a $0.002 increase in the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910) to $0.992. Both the LAX to DAL (FUT.VLD201910) and DAL to LAX (FUT.VDL201910) contracts finished with no change on the day to $1.729 and $0.861, respectively.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watch List

SONAR Tickers: Futures Spot Contract Watch List

