7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock increased by 1.6% to $1.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock increased by 0.8% to $37.67. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock rose 0.8% to $10.80.
Losers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock decreased by 10.4% to $8.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock decreased by 2.2% to $6.57. The market cap stands at $803.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock declined 1.8% to $18.01. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) stock plummeted 1.3% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.3 million. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on October 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.
