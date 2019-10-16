Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock increased by 1.6% to $1.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock increased by 0.8% to $37.67. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock rose 0.8% to $10.80.

 

Losers

  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock decreased by 10.4% to $8.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock decreased by 2.2% to $6.57. The market cap stands at $803.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock declined 1.8% to $18.01. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) stock plummeted 1.3% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.3 million. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on October 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + EQNR)

23 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
13 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cramer Weighs In On Yeti, Square And More
6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session