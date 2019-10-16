Market Overview

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2019 7:48am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tech Data, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECD) stock moved upwards by 11.7% to $124.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) stock rose 8.5% to $1.53.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares surged 5.0% to $14.57. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Luokung Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares surged 3.6% to $2.33. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares increased by 1.1% to $5.07. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
  • SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) shares surged 1.0% to $128.48. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock plummeted 5.2% to $171.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $38.7 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $223.00.
  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares fell 2.9% to $266.25. The market cap seems to be at $47.5 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on October 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $321.00.
  • Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares fell 2.6% to $272.00. The market cap seems to be at $132.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

