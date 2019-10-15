5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares moved upwards by 25.9% to $0.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares moved upwards by 0.5% to $1.08. The market cap stands at $558.8 million.
Losers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock plummeted 11.8% to $17.20 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.4 million.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock plummeted 4.8% to $1.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 2.4% to $1.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
