10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares increased by 9.8% to $6.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $727.9 million. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on September 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) stock rose 2.3% to $17.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 2.2% to $0.66.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock increased by 2.0% to $190.29. The market cap stands at $105.0 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $217.00.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares rose 1.8% to $30.83. The market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
- Wipro, Inc. (NYSE: WIT) stock rose 1.4% to $3.74. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.46.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares surged 1.3% to $8.45. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Ability, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) stock surged 1.2% to $0.48. The market cap seems to be at $4.5 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares increased by 1.2% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 28, the current rating is at Overweight.
Losers
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) stock decreased by 5.2% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.4 million.
