Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Before 10 a.m E.T Monday, 164 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest:
- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Marketing Worldwide (OTC: MWWC) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 50.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares hit a yearly low of $68.07 today morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares set a new yearly low of $40.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares set a new yearly low of $19.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.25 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.87% over the rest of the day.
- Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.37 today morning. The stock traded down 4.76% over the session.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.99 today morning. The stock traded down 0.03% over the session.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares fell to $10.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.39%.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.35 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.4% on the day.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares moved down 2.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.45 to begin trading.
- ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) stock hit a yearly low of $150.93 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.40. Shares then traded down 1.59%.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $21.89, and later moved down 0.5% over the session.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) shares were down 3.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $46.30.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares set a new yearly low of $20.58 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.69 today morning. The stock traded down 4.18% over the session.
- Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock moved down 5.68% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.11 to open trading.
- Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares moved down 6.36% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.74 to begin trading.
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.66 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock moved down 9.66% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.41 to open trading.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.14% over the rest of the day.
- SM Energy (NYSE: SM) stock hit a yearly low of $7.78 this morning. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.02 today morning. The stock was down 5.79% on the session.
- RPC (NYSE: RES) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.64 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.4% on the day.
- Shawcor (OTC: SAWLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.00. Shares then traded down 5.52%.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.21 today morning. The stock traded down 10.68% over the session.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock moved down 8.36% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.97 to open trading.
- CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.36, and later moved down 1.75% over the session.
- Paramount Resources (OTC: PRMRF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.63 this morning. The stock was down 12.99% on the session.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.72. Shares then traded down 2.31%.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares hit a yearly low of $5.70 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.41 this morning. The stock was down 7.49% for the day.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) stock hit a yearly low of $13.03 this morning. The stock was down 4.48% for the day.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.84% over the rest of the day.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock hit $9.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.48% over the course of the day.
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $22.10, and later moved down 5.28% over the session.
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Monday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.87. Shares then traded down 4.45%.
- Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock moved down 6.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.58 to open trading.
- China Gold Intl Resources (OTC: JINFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.71. Shares then traded down 12.25%.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock hit $3.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.85% over the course of the day.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares hit a yearly low of $7.06 today morning. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares hit a yearly low of $4.33 today morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
- Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.11 today morning. The stock traded down 2.35% over the session.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.43 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.98%.
- CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) shares moved down 2.99% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.21 to begin trading.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares set a new yearly low of $3.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
- Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares fell to $10.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.06%.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares fell to $5.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 6.14%.
- Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares fell to $16.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.59%.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.13%.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.46 on Monday. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares fell to $1.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.17%.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.59% on the day.
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.07% on the day.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit $4.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.89% over the course of the day.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit $0.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.92% over the course of the day.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares fell to $8.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.64% over the rest of the day.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) stock hit $6.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.78% over the course of the day.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares hit a yearly low of $8.21 today morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares were down 6.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.30.
- Horizon North Logistics (OTC: HZNOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.18% on the session.
- Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.26, and later moved up 0.86% over the session.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.53 today morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) stock hit $3.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.35% over the course of the day.
- U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.78 today morning. The stock was down 6.64% on the session.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded down 1.78%.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) stock moved down 1.99% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.99 to open trading.
- Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares fell to $0.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.0%.
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: PLIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.09. Shares then traded up 3.61%.
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit $0.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.45% over the course of the day.
- Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.00 today morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
- Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
- Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.07. Shares then traded down 2.29%.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares fell to $1.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.42%.
- 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares moved down 1.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) shares fell to $0.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.5%.
- Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
- Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Monday. The stock was down 7.09% for the day.
- Eve (OTC: EEVVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.12, and later moved down 0.07% over the session.
- Neo Lithium (OTC: NTTHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 17.5% over the rest of the day.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.29%.
- Greenland Acquisition (NASDAQ: GLAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.55% on the day.
- MPX International (OTC: MPXOF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares fell to $1.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.66%.
- High Tide (OTC: HITIF) stock moved down 7.92% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.
- MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock moved down 17.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to open trading.
- Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 10.86% over the session.
- Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.54% on the day.
- Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) shares moved down 12.75% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.98 to begin trading.
- Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.31, and later moved down 2.58% over the session.
- Abacus Health Products (OTC: ABAHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.88% on the day.
- Copper Fox Metals (OTC: CPFXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.53% on the session.
- ATAC Resources (OTC: ATADF) shares moved down 12.92% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
- Laramide Resources (OTC: LMRXF) stock hit $0.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.79% over the course of the day.
- Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) stock moved down 4.55% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.63 to open trading.
- AeroGrow International (OTC: AERO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 19.92%.
- THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares fell to $0.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 9.72%.
- Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded down 18.75%.
- Ynvisible Interactive (OTC: YNVYF) stock moved down 8.09% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to open trading.
- Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.30. Shares then traded down 15.32%.
- Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 7.82% on the session.
- Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) shares fell to $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.78%.
- Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 5.67% for the day.
- Golden Arrow Resources (OTC: GARWF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 4.61% over the session.
- Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) shares moved down 9.86% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading.
- OPT Sciences (OTC: OPST) stock hit a yearly low of $17.52 this morning. The stock was down 5.3% for the day.
- Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 1.61% over the session.
- Avalon Advanced Materials (OTC: AVLNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.75% on the session.
- Leading Edge Materials (OTC: LEMIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.69. Shares then traded down 1.96%.
- CB2 Insights (OTC: CBIIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 14.7% for the day.
- CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock moved down 9.03% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading.
- Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock hit $1.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.92% over the course of the day.
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.
- Astro Aerospace (OTC: ASDN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.67% on the day.
- QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
- Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) shares moved down 31.36% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.13%.
- Snipp Interactive (OTC: SNIPF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 30.35%.
- eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 2.86%.
- Mongolia Growth Group (OTC: MNGGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.15, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares were down 4.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.51.
- Mikros Systems (OTC: MKRS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 33.23% on the session.
- IBC Advanced Alloys (OTC: IAALF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.07, and later moved up 12.15% over the session.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.60 today morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
- KinerjaPay (OTC: KPAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 11.92% over the session.
- Dajin Resources (OTC: DJIFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.7% over the rest of the day.
- Northern Graphite (OTC: NGPHF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 11.94% on the session.
- PeerLogix (OTC: LOGX) shares moved down 11.11% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTC: BTHCF) shares fell to $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.31%.
- Liberty One Lithium (OTC: LRTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.5% on the day.
- West Texas Resources (OTC: WTXR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 58.32% on the session.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.32 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.
- Stans Energy (OTC: HREEF) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 55.33% over the course of the day.
- BioCube (OTC: BICB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0031 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.19% on the day.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares were up 2.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.15.
- Thunderstruck Resources (OTC: THURF) stock moved down 26.72% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- Comstock Metals (OTC: CMMMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Access Worldwide (OTC: AWWC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0043 on Monday morning, later moving down 14.0% over the rest of the day.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
- Block X Capital (OTC: LGMFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
- Right On Brands (OTC: RTON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0031 on Monday. The stock was down 34.7% for the day.
- Integrated Ventures (OTC: INTV) shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 24.0%.
- InternetArray (OTC: INAR) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 5.88% over the session.
- Lithium Exploration Group (OTC: LEXG) stock moved up 50.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to open trading.
- CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
- Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- Eastern Light Capital (OTC: ELCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 9.09%.
- Cherubim Interests (OTC: CHIT) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- MabVax Therapeutics Hldgs (OTC: MBVXQ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0037 on Monday. The stock was down 29.91% for the day.
- Changing Technologies (OTC: CHGT) stock moved down 85.71% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading.
- Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) shares were down 5.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00275.
- Productivity Technologies (OTC: PRAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- MJ Biotech (OTC: MJTV) stock hit $0.0002 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 33.33% over the course of the day.
- W Technologies (OTC: WTCG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 6.25% over the session.
- Marketing Worldwide (OTC: MWWC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
