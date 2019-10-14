Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m E.T Monday, 164 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 50.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares hit a yearly low of $68.07 today morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 6.25% over the session. Marketing Worldwide (OTC: MWWC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!