Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 11:14am   Comments
Before 10 a.m E.T Monday, 164 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Marketing Worldwide (OTC: MWWC) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 50.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares hit a yearly low of $68.07 today morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares set a new yearly low of $40.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares set a new yearly low of $19.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.25 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.87% over the rest of the day.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.37 today morning. The stock traded down 4.76% over the session.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.99 today morning. The stock traded down 0.03% over the session.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares fell to $10.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.39%.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.35 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.4% on the day.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares moved down 2.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.45 to begin trading.
  • ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) stock hit a yearly low of $150.93 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
  • Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.40. Shares then traded down 1.59%.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $21.89, and later moved down 0.5% over the session.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) shares were down 3.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $46.30.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares set a new yearly low of $20.58 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.69 today morning. The stock traded down 4.18% over the session.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock moved down 5.68% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.11 to open trading.
  • Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares moved down 6.36% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.74 to begin trading.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.66 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock moved down 9.66% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.41 to open trading.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.14% over the rest of the day.
  • SM Energy (NYSE: SM) stock hit a yearly low of $7.78 this morning. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.02 today morning. The stock was down 5.79% on the session.
  • RPC (NYSE: RES) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.64 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.4% on the day.
  • Shawcor (OTC: SAWLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.00. Shares then traded down 5.52%.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.21 today morning. The stock traded down 10.68% over the session.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock moved down 8.36% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.97 to open trading.
  • CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.36, and later moved down 1.75% over the session.
  • Paramount Resources (OTC: PRMRF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.63 this morning. The stock was down 12.99% on the session.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.72. Shares then traded down 2.31%.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares hit a yearly low of $5.70 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.41 this morning. The stock was down 7.49% for the day.
  • Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) stock hit a yearly low of $13.03 this morning. The stock was down 4.48% for the day.
  • California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.84% over the rest of the day.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock hit $9.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.48% over the course of the day.
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $22.10, and later moved down 5.28% over the session.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Monday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.87. Shares then traded down 4.45%.
  • Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock moved down 6.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.58 to open trading.
  • China Gold Intl Resources (OTC: JINFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.71. Shares then traded down 12.25%.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock hit $3.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.85% over the course of the day.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares hit a yearly low of $7.06 today morning. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares hit a yearly low of $4.33 today morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.11 today morning. The stock traded down 2.35% over the session.
  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.43 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.98%.
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) shares moved down 2.99% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.21 to begin trading.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares set a new yearly low of $3.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares fell to $10.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.06%.
  • Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares fell to $5.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 6.14%.
  • Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares fell to $16.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.59%.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.13%.
  • ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.46 on Monday. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares fell to $1.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.17%.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.59% on the day.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.07% on the day.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit $4.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.89% over the course of the day.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit $0.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.92% over the course of the day.
  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares fell to $8.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.64% over the rest of the day.
  • DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) stock hit $6.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.78% over the course of the day.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares hit a yearly low of $8.21 today morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares were down 6.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.30.
  • Horizon North Logistics (OTC: HZNOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.18% on the session.
  • Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.26, and later moved up 0.86% over the session.
  • Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.53 today morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) stock hit $3.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.35% over the course of the day.
  • U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.78 today morning. The stock was down 6.64% on the session.
  • Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded down 1.78%.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) stock moved down 1.99% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.99 to open trading.
  • Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares fell to $0.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.0%.
  • China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: PLIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.09. Shares then traded up 3.61%.
  • VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit $0.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.45% over the course of the day.
  • Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.00 today morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.07. Shares then traded down 2.29%.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares fell to $1.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.42%.
  • 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares moved down 1.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.
  • Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) shares fell to $0.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.5%.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
  • Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Monday. The stock was down 7.09% for the day.
  • Eve (OTC: EEVVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.12, and later moved down 0.07% over the session.
  • Neo Lithium (OTC: NTTHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 17.5% over the rest of the day.
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.29%.
  • Greenland Acquisition (NASDAQ: GLAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.55% on the day.
  • MPX International (OTC: MPXOF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
  • Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares fell to $1.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.66%.
  • High Tide (OTC: HITIF) stock moved down 7.92% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.
  • MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock moved down 17.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to open trading.
  • Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 10.86% over the session.
  • Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.54% on the day.
  • Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) shares moved down 12.75% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.98 to begin trading.
  • Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.31, and later moved down 2.58% over the session.
  • Abacus Health Products (OTC: ABAHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.88% on the day.
  • Copper Fox Metals (OTC: CPFXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.53% on the session.
  • ATAC Resources (OTC: ATADF) shares moved down 12.92% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
  • Laramide Resources (OTC: LMRXF) stock hit $0.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.79% over the course of the day.
  • Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) stock moved down 4.55% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.63 to open trading.
  • AeroGrow International (OTC: AERO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 19.92%.
  • THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares fell to $0.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 9.72%.
  • Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded down 18.75%.
  • Ynvisible Interactive (OTC: YNVYF) stock moved down 8.09% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to open trading.
  • Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.30. Shares then traded down 15.32%.
  • Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 7.82% on the session.
  • Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) shares fell to $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.78%.
  • Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 5.67% for the day.
  • Golden Arrow Resources (OTC: GARWF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 4.61% over the session.
  • Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) shares moved down 9.86% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading.
  • OPT Sciences (OTC: OPST) stock hit a yearly low of $17.52 this morning. The stock was down 5.3% for the day.
  • Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 1.61% over the session.
  • Avalon Advanced Materials (OTC: AVLNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.75% on the session.
  • Leading Edge Materials (OTC: LEMIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.69. Shares then traded down 1.96%.
  • CB2 Insights (OTC: CBIIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 14.7% for the day.
  • CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock moved down 9.03% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading.
  • Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock hit $1.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.92% over the course of the day.
  • Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.
  • Astro Aerospace (OTC: ASDN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.67% on the day.
  • QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.
  • Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) shares moved down 31.36% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.13%.
  • Snipp Interactive (OTC: SNIPF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 30.35%.
  • eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 2.86%.
  • Mongolia Growth Group (OTC: MNGGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.15, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares were down 4.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.51.
  • Mikros Systems (OTC: MKRS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 33.23% on the session.
  • IBC Advanced Alloys (OTC: IAALF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.07, and later moved up 12.15% over the session.
  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.60 today morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
  • KinerjaPay (OTC: KPAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 11.92% over the session.
  • Dajin Resources (OTC: DJIFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.7% over the rest of the day.
  • Northern Graphite (OTC: NGPHF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 11.94% on the session.
  • PeerLogix (OTC: LOGX) shares moved down 11.11% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTC: BTHCF) shares fell to $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.31%.
  • Liberty One Lithium (OTC: LRTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.5% on the day.
  • West Texas Resources (OTC: WTXR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 58.32% on the session.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.32 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.
  • Stans Energy (OTC: HREEF) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 55.33% over the course of the day.
  • BioCube (OTC: BICB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0031 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.19% on the day.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares were up 2.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.15.
  • Thunderstruck Resources (OTC: THURF) stock moved down 26.72% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
  • Comstock Metals (OTC: CMMMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Access Worldwide (OTC: AWWC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0043 on Monday morning, later moving down 14.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
  • Block X Capital (OTC: LGMFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
  • Right On Brands (OTC: RTON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0031 on Monday. The stock was down 34.7% for the day.
  • Integrated Ventures (OTC: INTV) shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 24.0%.
  • InternetArray (OTC: INAR) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 5.88% over the session.
  • Lithium Exploration Group (OTC: LEXG) stock moved up 50.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to open trading.
  • CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
  • Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Eastern Light Capital (OTC: ELCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 9.09%.
  • Cherubim Interests (OTC: CHIT) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • MabVax Therapeutics Hldgs (OTC: MBVXQ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0037 on Monday. The stock was down 29.91% for the day.
  • Changing Technologies (OTC: CHGT) stock moved down 85.71% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading.
  • Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) shares were down 5.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00275.
  • Productivity Technologies (OTC: PRAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • MJ Biotech (OTC: MJTV) stock hit $0.0002 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 33.33% over the course of the day.
  • W Technologies (OTC: WTCG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 6.25% over the session.
  • Marketing Worldwide (OTC: MWWC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

