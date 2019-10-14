Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 7:54am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock increased by 6.7% to $26.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $687.7 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 3.6% to $0.43. The market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares surged 3.2% to $14.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock increased by 1.9% to $52.22. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.
  • BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares increased by 1.3% to $14.00.

 

Losers

  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares declined 9.9% to $0.30 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.1 million.
  • Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) shares decreased by 1.9% to $32.52. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares declined 1.6% to $19.12. The market cap stands at $11.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 11, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 1.5% to $6.65.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADXS + BNTX)

22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

6 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session