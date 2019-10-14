9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock increased by 6.7% to $26.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $687.7 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 3.6% to $0.43. The market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares surged 3.2% to $14.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock increased by 1.9% to $52.22. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.
- BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares increased by 1.3% to $14.00.
Losers
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares declined 9.9% to $0.30 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.1 million.
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) shares decreased by 1.9% to $32.52. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares declined 1.6% to $19.12. The market cap stands at $11.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 11, the current rating is at Underperform.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 1.5% to $6.65.
