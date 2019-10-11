Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 10:22am   Comments
Before 10 am ET on Friday, 106 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

  • Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Connexus (OTC: CNXS).
  • MabVax Therapeutics Hldgs (OTC: MBVXQ)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 19.53% after reaching a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) shares set a new yearly low of $19.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares fell to $10.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.2%.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) stock moved up 1.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.02 to open trading.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares hit a yearly low of $10.87 today morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock hit a yearly low of $3.71 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% for the day.
  • Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) shares fell to $8.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.12%.
  • Mercari (OTC: MCARY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Friday. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.33 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.31% over the rest of the day.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • Manila Water Co (OTC: MWTCY) shares set a new yearly low of $9.90 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.05 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.23% on the session.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.92 today morning. The stock traded down 5.5% over the session.
  • Yume No Machi Souzou (OTC: YUMSF) shares moved down 19.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.13 to begin trading.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 2.9%.
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.83% on the session.
  • Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.42% over the rest of the day.
  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.68%.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell to $1.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.07%.
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock hit $3.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.49% over the course of the day.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.59, and later moved down 0.39% over the session.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) shares hit a yearly low of $1.07 today morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.28% on the day.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit $0.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.61% over the course of the day.
  • Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.68, and later moved down 3.68% over the session.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.60 today morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
  • Drone Delivery Canada (OTC: TAKOF) stock moved down 2.57% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.58 to open trading.
  • SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) stock moved up 2.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading.
  • Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 13.73%.
  • Prosafe (OTC: PRSEY) shares fell to $0.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.18%.
  • Petra Diamonds (OTC: PDMDF) shares moved down 52.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading.
  • VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.23, and later moved up 0.58% over the session.
  • Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
  • i-CABLE Communications (OTC: ICABY) shares were down 7.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18.
  • 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) stock moved up 4.9% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.31. Shares then traded up 8.97%.
  • Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.59% over the rest of the day.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
  • Axim Biotechnologies (OTC: AXIM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday morning, later moving up 3.46% over the rest of the day.
  • Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.05% over the rest of the day.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.49 today morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
  • Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.56% on the day.
  • MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.33, and later moved down 4.78% over the session.
  • Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares fell to $0.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.95%.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX: PLX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.52, and later moved down 10.25% over the session.
  • Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC: INSHF) shares fell to $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.05%.
  • Biome Grow (OTC: BIOIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 24.38% for the day.
  • Conifex Timber (OTC: CFXTF) shares moved down 11.05% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to begin trading.
  • GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 22.89% over the rest of the day.
  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.11 today morning. The stock traded down 0.32% over the session.
  • MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.94% over the rest of the day.
  • Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded up 0.03%.
  • AAC Holdings (NYSE: AAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.88% on the day.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.69, and later moved down 12.71% over the session.
  • Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.45%.
  • Mawson Resources (OTC: MWSNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.48% over the rest of the day.
  • Whiting USA Trust II (OTC: WHZT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.46 today morning. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.3% over the rest of the day.
  • Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was up 19.53% on the session.
  • iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.45. Shares then traded down 3.91%.
  • American Cannabis Co (OTC: AMMJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.3% on the session.
  • eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) shares moved down 7.5% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.74 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
  • Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock moved down 3.85% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.40 to open trading.
  • TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares moved down 3.5% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.07 to begin trading.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.
  • GoldSpot Discoveries (OTC: GDDCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.
  • First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
  • ECC Capital (OTC: ECRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 52.0% over the session.
  • Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Friday. The stock was down 25.06% for the day.
  • DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • Blackstar Enterprise (OTC: BEGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 25.93%.
  • Glb Gaming Technologies (OTC: BLKCF) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.66%.
  • Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 11.39% on the session.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares moved down 9.44% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.41 to begin trading.
  • BTCS (OTC: BTCS) shares fell to $0.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.02%.
  • MyDx (OTC: MYDX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock was down 25.0% on the session.
  • DNI Metals (OTC: DMNKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • South Star Mining (OTC: STSBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 32.31% over the session.
  • Ecolocap Solutions (OTC: ECOS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Friday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Southcross Energy (OTC: SXEEQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, later moving down 32.5% over the rest of the day.
  • Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC: IHSI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Enertopia (OTC: ENRT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Friday morning, later moving down 30.3% over the rest of the day.
  • Bespoke Extracts (OTC: BSPK) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 23.08% for the day.
  • CUR Media (OTC: CURM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Kilo Goldmines (OTC: KOGMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0046 today morning. The stock was down 65.93% on the session.
  • SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • International Power Group (OTC: IPWG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • China Infrastructure (OTC: CHNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0002 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.0% on the day.
  • Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) shares moved down 10.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00345 to begin trading.
  • Ehouse Global (OTC: EHOS) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
  • Affinity Beverage Group (OTC: ABVG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
  • MabVax Therapeutics Hldgs (OTC: MBVXQ) shares fell to $0.0047 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.13%.
  • Lingerie Fighting (OTC: BOTY) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
  • Genufood Energy Enzymes (OTC: GFOO) shares were down 50.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001.
  • Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.05% on the session.
  • Response Oncology (OTC: ROIX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Mind Solutions (OTC: VOIS) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Connexus (OTC: CNXS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

