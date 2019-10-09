Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Chinese Stock Plays On Trade War Weakness
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2019 10:35am   Comments
Share:
11 Chinese Stock Plays On Trade War Weakness

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have taken a beating in the past six months, with the iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI) down 11.8% overall in that time. Fears over the negative economic impact of the U.S. trade war with China are weighing on Chinese stocks, and recent rumors that the White House is considering limiting U.S. investment in China are making investors uneasy.

Cheapest China Stocks

For investors who are bullish on China in the long-term, the trade war has created plenty of buying opportunities. The following are 11 U.S.-listed Chinese stocks with market caps of at least $2 billion with the lowest forward PE ratios, according to Finviz:

  1. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR (NYSE: SHI), 5.1 forward PE.
  2. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp ADR (NYSE: SNP), 7.4 forward PE.
  3. China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA), 9.1 forward PE.
  4. Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS), 9.2 forward PE.
  5. Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO), 9.7 forward PE.
  6. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE: HNP), 10.0 forward PE.
  7. YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY), 10.3 forward PE.
  8. PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR), 11.3 forward PE.
  9. SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA), 13.5 forward PE.
  10. 58.com Inc (NYSE: WUBA), 13.7 forward PE.
  11. Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB), 14.7 forward PE.

Benzinga’s Take

Many experts expect the trade war to ultimately be resolved at some point.

If the U.S. and China ultimately reach a trade deal, there could be a huge relief rally in battered Chinese stocks. China remains the world’s largest emerging market economy, with a $15.5-trillion annual GDP, second to only the U.S.

Even amid the trade war, China’s second-quarter GDP growth rate of 6.2% in the second quarter was more than triple the 2% U.S. growth rate. China also has more than four times the population of the U.S., at 1.43 billion.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

8 REITs With 10% Yields

Option Trader Makes Big Bet On iQiyi Despite Negative Trade War Headlines

Posted-In: Finviz tariffs trade warNews Global Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXI + CHA)

US-China Trade Talks: China Could Guarantee Agricultural Purchases As Part Of Interim Deal
Report: China Narrows Scope For Trade Deal With US
'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On Verizon, Occidental Petroleum And More
Report: Hong Kong Protester Shot On China Anniversary
White House's Navarro Calls Report Of Limiting US Investor Access To China 'Fake News'
3 ETFs For The Latest China Mess
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Two US Plants To Become Victims Of Continental's Transformation

BiTA Welcomes Logistics Real Estate Leader Prologis