4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOBC) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $6.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $326.7 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on August 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock increased by 4.4% to $5.91. The market cap stands at $877.8 million.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $11.61. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
Losers
- Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares declined 0.3% to $3.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.7 million. The most recent rating by BTIG, on October 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
