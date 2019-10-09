19 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 2.3% to $3.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $688.9 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 03, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.50.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) shares increased by 2.3% to $115.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares surged 2.1% to $19.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) stock surged 2.0% to $4.99. The market cap seems to be at $3.1 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $7.50.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $13.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on October 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $28.68. The market cap seems to be at $32.5 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $101.03. The market cap seems to be at $35.8 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on August 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $118.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $179.85. The market cap stands at $105.0 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $217.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock surged 1.4% to $43.24. The market cap stands at $53.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.
- Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) stock surged 1.3% to $50.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on August 16, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $46.97. The market cap seems to be at $208.5 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on September 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $60.00.
- Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock surged 1.2% to $73.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on August 02, the current rating is at Sell.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) stock increased by 1.2% to $129.06. The market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on September 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $179.00.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) stock surged 1.1% to $48.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.5 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
- Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $226.86. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 trillion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on October 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $205.00.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $14.30. The market cap seems to be at $23.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares surged 1.0% to $179.52. The market cap seems to be at $508.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Summit Insights Group, on September 27, the current rating is at Buy.
- Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares increased by 1.0% to $136.98. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 trillion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 08, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares fell 1.1% to $8.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $102.9 million.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.