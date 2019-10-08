'The Right Place At The Right Time': Detroit Entrepreneur Launches Plain Sight App

Detroit-based entrepreneur James Chapman is aiming to increase access to monetary and human capital, helping business owners navigate from poverty to wealth creation, with the startup Plain Sight, a relationship management tool for hiring, procuring clients and collaboration.

“The way we work is rapidly changing, but the way we actually connect with people is still a broken process. Nearly 500 million mobile workers around the world are missing out on profitable opportunities to connect because they are making blind decisions about where to work and who to work alongside. Additionally, networking at random often results in time wasted on connections that don't align with your career goals,” Chapman said in a statement on the mobile app's launch.

“With Plain Sight, we are allowing people to be intentional about where and who they connect with — allowing them to build purposeful relationships wherever they are, putting them in the right place at the right time.”

The development comes after Chapman spent three years working as director of entrepreneurship for the philanthropic Quicken Loans Community Fund.

Chapman directed mentorship, consulting and networking efforts, funneling nearly $3.5 million in funding to minority and woman-owned businesses throughout Detroit.

Plain Sight has raised $500,000 in pre-seed money from investors including Dan Gilbert, the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans.

Going forward, the platform intends to provide individuals and places — businesses, events and locations — with exposure to opportunistic, value-add relationships that open up access to wealth creation essentials like starting capital, business guidance and employees.

Related Links:

University of Michigan Partnership Advances 'Infratech' Innovation

Exponential ETFs Hires Tyrone Ross To Lead Detroit Investment Initiative