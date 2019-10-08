Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'The Right Place At The Right Time': Detroit Entrepreneur Launches Plain Sight App
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
'The Right Place At The Right Time': Detroit Entrepreneur Launches Plain Sight App

Detroit-based entrepreneur James Chapman is aiming to increase access to monetary and human capital, helping business owners navigate from poverty to wealth creation, with the startup Plain Sight, a relationship management tool for hiring, procuring clients  and collaboration.

“The way we work is rapidly changing, but the way we actually connect with people is still a broken process. Nearly 500 million mobile workers around the world are missing out on profitable opportunities to connect because they are making blind decisions about where to work and who to work alongside. Additionally, networking at random often results in time wasted on connections that don't align with your career goals,” Chapman said in a statement on the mobile app's launch. 

“With Plain Sight, we are allowing people to be intentional about where and who they connect with — allowing them to build purposeful relationships wherever they are, putting them in the right place at the right time.”

The development comes after Chapman spent three years working as director of entrepreneurship for the philanthropic Quicken Loans Community Fund. 

Chapman directed mentorship, consulting and networking efforts, funneling nearly $3.5 million in funding to minority and woman-owned businesses throughout Detroit.

Plain Sight has raised $500,000 in pre-seed money from investors including Dan Gilbert, the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans.

Going forward, the platform intends to provide individuals and places — businesses, events and locations — with exposure to opportunistic, value-add relationships that open up access to wealth creation essentials like starting capital, business guidance and employees.

Related Links:

University of Michigan Partnership Advances 'Infratech' Innovation

Exponential ETFs Hires Tyrone Ross To Lead Detroit Investment Initiative

Posted-In: Detroit James Chapman Plain Sight Quicken LoansNews Entrepreneurship Startups General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Execs On Vaping Illnesses: Black Market To Blame