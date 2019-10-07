Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 11:09am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 a.m E.T Monday, 128 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM).
  • DealerAdvance (OTC: DLAD) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low
  • Bristow Group (OTC: BRSWQ) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 9900.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded up 9900.0% over the session.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.59 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.26% over the rest of the day.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares were down 1.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $38.84.
  • R-Three Technologies (OTC: RRRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.003 on Monday. The stock was down 25.0% for the day.
  • Publicis Groupe (OTC: PGPEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $45.95 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.18% on the day.
  • Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.88 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.99% on the day.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit $18.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.64% over the course of the day.
  • Vapor Hub International (OTC: VHUB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • EVRAZ (OTC: EVRZF) shares were down 9.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.24.
  • BAIC Motor Corp (OTC: BCCMY) shares set a new yearly low of $5.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
  • Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) stock hit $4.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.9% over the course of the day.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $19.27. Shares then traded down 0.92%.
  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) stock moved down 2.99% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.99 to open trading.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.60 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.65% over the rest of the day.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Monday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
  • CRSC (OTC: CRYCY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.73.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.81 today morning. The stock traded down 24.5% over the session.
  • Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
  • Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.98 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.53%.
  • Genfit (OTC: GNFTF) shares set a new yearly low of $14.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell to $14.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.11%.
  • Orchids Paper Products (OTC: TISUQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 44.75% on the session.
  • Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) stock moved down 2.15% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.25 to open trading.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.22%.
  • Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.09, and later moved down 3.83% over the session.
  • Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) shares hit a yearly low of $2.33 today morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.22 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.47% over the rest of the day.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares were down 2.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.89.
  • Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTC: VRTA) stock moved down 11.38% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.09 to open trading.
  • Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.62. Shares then traded up 0.5%.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.68 today morning. The stock traded down 2.5% over the session.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) shares were down 3.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.48.
  • CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.77 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.07% on the day.
  • Superconductor Tech (NASDAQ: SCON) shares were down 5.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.45.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell to $3.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.08%.
  • China Customer Relations (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares moved down 0.45% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.69 to begin trading.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.0%.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares moved up 1.25% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares moved down 0.94% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.43 to begin trading.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock moved down 4.1% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.19 to open trading.
  • AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.77, and later moved down 0.36% over the session.
  • Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0025 this morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session.
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares fell to $1.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.25%.
  • FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) shares fell to $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.43%.
  • Wynn Macau (OTC: WYNMY) stock moved down 1.62% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.15 to open trading.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.41. Shares then traded down 6.21%.
  • JW Mays (NASDAQ: MAYS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $33.95. Shares then traded down 2.13%.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares fell to $1.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.64%.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics (OTC: CRTPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.62 today morning. The stock traded up 0.05% over the session.
  • JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • HUTN (OTC: HUTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 5.0% over the session.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Monday. The stock was down 13.27% for the day.
  • Cannabis Strategic (OTC: NUGS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.33% over the rest of the day.
  • Spectra7 Microsystems (OTC: SPVNF) shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.6%.
  • Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares moved down 0.55% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to begin trading.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (OTC: NMTC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.0% over the rest of the day.
  • True Nature Holding (OTC: TNTY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
  • Optical Cable (NASDAQ: OCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.3%.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) stock hit $0.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.25% over the course of the day.
  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) shares set a new yearly low of $3.21 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42 today morning. The stock traded down 6.44% over the session.
  • RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares moved down 2.27% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.59 to begin trading.
  • Nanophase Technologies (OTC: NANX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 22.22%.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares were down 7.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.30.
  • Sky Gold (OTC: SRKZF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 33.33% over the session.
  • CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.45% on the day.
  • Wayland Gr (OTC: MRRCF) shares fell to $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 20.1%.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were down 8.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.95.
  • Cobalt Blockchain (OTC: COBCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 2.98% on the session.
  • CellCube Energy Storage (OTC: CECBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 17.27% on the day.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.34 today morning. The stock traded down 4.77% over the session.
  • Interbit (OTC: BTLLF) shares were down 5.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.
  • Barrian Mining (OTC: BARRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13 today morning. The stock traded down 5.4% over the session.
  • Canadian Cannabis (OTC: CCAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.6%.
  • Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 7.08% on the day.
  • Liberty One Lithium (OTC: LRTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.04, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Quad M Solns (OTC: MMMM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday. The stock was down 34.0% for the day.
  • SK3 Group (OTC: SKTO) stock moved down 99.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
  • Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) shares moved down 6.98% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
  • Veritas Pharma (OTC: VRTHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded down 23.83%.
  • BTCS (OTC: BTCS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.11, and later moved down 12.33% over the session.
  • CTGX Mining (OTC: CHCX) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares moved down 0.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.15 to begin trading.
  • Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00378 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.77% over the rest of the day.
  • Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.91. Shares then traded down 4.06%.
  • Cameo Industries (OTC: CRUUF) shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 11.76%.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Monday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares hit a yearly low of $2.06 today morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.
  • Bristow Group (OTC: BRSWQ) shares were down 70.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • PharmaCom BioVet (OTC: PHMB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Peekaboo Beans (OTC: PBBSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY) stock moved down 3.96% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.11 to open trading.
  • Pura Naturals (OTC: PNAT) shares fell to $0.0005 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.57%.
  • Global Health Clinics (OTC: LRSNF) stock moved down 40.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Kolorfusion International (OTC: KOLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Ezy Cloud Holding (OTC: EZCL) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.
  • Blaqclouds (OTC: BCDS) stock hit $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 49.9% over the course of the day.
  • NeoMedia Technologies (OTC: NEOM) shares moved down 99.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Resort Savers (OTC: RSSVD) shares fell to $2.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.11%.
  • Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) shares moved down 99.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Gratitude Health (OTC: GRTD) shares were down 0.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
  • Omagine (OTC: OMAG) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 16.67% over the course of the day.
  • Emerge Energy Services (OTC: EMESQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Inspyr Therapeutics (OTC: NSPXD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 16.0% over the session.
  • Drinks America Holdings (OTC: DKAM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) shares moved down 28.67% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
  • Halitron (OTC: HAON) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
  • Digital Locations (OTC: DLOC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00135 on Monday morning, later moving down 20.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Advantego (OTC: ADGO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0026 today morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.65, and later moved down 3.64% over the session.
  • Astra International (OTC: PTAIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.45, and later moved down 1.41% over the session.
  • BlueFire Equipment (OTC: BLFR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0041 this morning. The stock was down 23.9% on the session.
  • Ameritek Ventures (OTC: ATVK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0006 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.00, and later moved down 0.49% over the session.
  • Titan Mining (OTC: TNMCF) shares moved down 1.17% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to begin trading.
  • Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
  • DealerAdvance (OTC: DLAD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADAP + ADGO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arbutus Halts Hepatitis B Study, Positive Readout For MEI Pharma's Blood Cancer Drug, Ovid Offering
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: IPOs, Puma's Breast Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Buyout Offer For Organovo
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

EUR/USD: US-Sino Talks Seem Set To Fail