Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday

Before 10 a.m E.T Monday, 128 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM) .

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low Bristow Group (OTC: BRSWQ) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 9900.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows: