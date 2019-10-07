Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
Before 10 a.m E.T Monday, 128 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM).
- DealerAdvance (OTC: DLAD) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low
- Bristow Group (OTC: BRSWQ) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 9900.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:
- ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded up 9900.0% over the session.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.59 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.26% over the rest of the day.
- Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares were down 1.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $38.84.
- R-Three Technologies (OTC: RRRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.003 on Monday. The stock was down 25.0% for the day.
- Publicis Groupe (OTC: PGPEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $45.95 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.18% on the day.
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.88 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.99% on the day.
- Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit $18.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.64% over the course of the day.
- Vapor Hub International (OTC: VHUB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- EVRAZ (OTC: EVRZF) shares were down 9.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.24.
- BAIC Motor Corp (OTC: BCCMY) shares set a new yearly low of $5.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
- Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) stock hit $4.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.9% over the course of the day.
- nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $19.27. Shares then traded down 0.92%.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) stock moved down 2.99% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.99 to open trading.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.60 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.65% over the rest of the day.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Monday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
- CRSC (OTC: CRYCY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.73.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.81 today morning. The stock traded down 24.5% over the session.
- Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
- Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.98 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day.
- Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.53%.
- Genfit (OTC: GNFTF) shares set a new yearly low of $14.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell to $14.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.11%.
- Orchids Paper Products (OTC: TISUQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 44.75% on the session.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) stock moved down 2.15% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.25 to open trading.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.22%.
- Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.09, and later moved down 3.83% over the session.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) shares hit a yearly low of $2.33 today morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.22 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.47% over the rest of the day.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares were down 2.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.89.
- Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTC: VRTA) stock moved down 11.38% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.09 to open trading.
- Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.62. Shares then traded up 0.5%.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.68 today morning. The stock traded down 2.5% over the session.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) shares were down 3.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.48.
- CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.77 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.07% on the day.
- Superconductor Tech (NASDAQ: SCON) shares were down 5.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.45.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell to $3.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.08%.
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares moved down 0.45% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.69 to begin trading.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.0%.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares moved up 1.25% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares moved down 0.94% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.43 to begin trading.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock moved down 4.1% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.19 to open trading.
- AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.77, and later moved down 0.36% over the session.
- Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0025 this morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares fell to $1.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.25%.
- FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) shares fell to $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.43%.
- Wynn Macau (OTC: WYNMY) stock moved down 1.62% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.15 to open trading.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.41. Shares then traded down 6.21%.
- JW Mays (NASDAQ: MAYS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $33.95. Shares then traded down 2.13%.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares fell to $1.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.64%.
- Cardiol Therapeutics (OTC: CRTPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.62 today morning. The stock traded up 0.05% over the session.
- JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
- HUTN (OTC: HUTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 5.0% over the session.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Monday. The stock was down 13.27% for the day.
- Cannabis Strategic (OTC: NUGS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.33% over the rest of the day.
- Spectra7 Microsystems (OTC: SPVNF) shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.6%.
- Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares moved down 0.55% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to begin trading.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (OTC: NMTC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.0% over the rest of the day.
- True Nature Holding (OTC: TNTY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ: OCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.3%.
- Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) stock hit $0.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.25% over the course of the day.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) shares set a new yearly low of $3.21 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
- MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42 today morning. The stock traded down 6.44% over the session.
- RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares moved down 2.27% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.59 to begin trading.
- Nanophase Technologies (OTC: NANX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 22.22%.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares were down 7.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.30.
- Sky Gold (OTC: SRKZF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 33.33% over the session.
- CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.45% on the day.
- Wayland Gr (OTC: MRRCF) shares fell to $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 20.1%.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were down 8.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.95.
- Cobalt Blockchain (OTC: COBCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 2.98% on the session.
- CellCube Energy Storage (OTC: CECBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 17.27% on the day.
- Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.34 today morning. The stock traded down 4.77% over the session.
- Interbit (OTC: BTLLF) shares were down 5.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.
- Barrian Mining (OTC: BARRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13 today morning. The stock traded down 5.4% over the session.
- Canadian Cannabis (OTC: CCAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%.
- BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.6%.
- Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 7.08% on the day.
- Liberty One Lithium (OTC: LRTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.04, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Quad M Solns (OTC: MMMM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday. The stock was down 34.0% for the day.
- SK3 Group (OTC: SKTO) stock moved down 99.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) shares moved down 6.98% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- Veritas Pharma (OTC: VRTHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded down 23.83%.
- BTCS (OTC: BTCS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.11, and later moved down 12.33% over the session.
- CTGX Mining (OTC: CHCX) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares moved down 0.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.15 to begin trading.
- Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00378 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.77% over the rest of the day.
- Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.91. Shares then traded down 4.06%.
- Cameo Industries (OTC: CRUUF) shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 11.76%.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Monday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares hit a yearly low of $2.06 today morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.
- Bristow Group (OTC: BRSWQ) shares were down 70.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
- PharmaCom BioVet (OTC: PHMB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Peekaboo Beans (OTC: PBBSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY) stock moved down 3.96% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.11 to open trading.
- Pura Naturals (OTC: PNAT) shares fell to $0.0005 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.57%.
- Global Health Clinics (OTC: LRSNF) stock moved down 40.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- Kolorfusion International (OTC: KOLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Ezy Cloud Holding (OTC: EZCL) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.
- Blaqclouds (OTC: BCDS) stock hit $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 49.9% over the course of the day.
- NeoMedia Technologies (OTC: NEOM) shares moved down 99.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
- Resort Savers (OTC: RSSVD) shares fell to $2.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.11%.
- Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) shares moved down 99.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
- Gratitude Health (OTC: GRTD) shares were down 0.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
- Omagine (OTC: OMAG) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 16.67% over the course of the day.
- Emerge Energy Services (OTC: EMESQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Inspyr Therapeutics (OTC: NSPXD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 16.0% over the session.
- Drinks America Holdings (OTC: DKAM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) shares moved down 28.67% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- Halitron (OTC: HAON) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
- Digital Locations (OTC: DLOC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00135 on Monday morning, later moving down 20.0% over the rest of the day.
- Advantego (OTC: ADGO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0026 today morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.65, and later moved down 3.64% over the session.
- Astra International (OTC: PTAIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.45, and later moved down 1.41% over the session.
- BlueFire Equipment (OTC: BLFR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0041 this morning. The stock was down 23.9% on the session.
- Ameritek Ventures (OTC: ATVK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0006 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.00, and later moved down 0.49% over the session.
- Titan Mining (OTC: TNMCF) shares moved down 1.17% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to begin trading.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
- DealerAdvance (OTC: DLAD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.