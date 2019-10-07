16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 7.8% to $1.10 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $2.06. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock increased by 5.0% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.9 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 07, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $21.00.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares increased by 4.6% to $0.34. The market cap seems to be at $6.1 million.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) stock surged 2.6% to $15.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on October 07, the current rating is at Outperform.
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock increased by 2.4% to $25.12. The market cap stands at $687.7 million.
Losers
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) shares plummeted 14.6% to $14.50 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $535.3 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock declined 14.0% to $2.89. The market cap stands at $11.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.40.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares decreased by 8.3% to $5.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.9 million. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares plummeted 7.3% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on July 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares decreased by 6.1% to $8.37. The market cap stands at $620.4 million.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares plummeted 4.7% to $0.66. The market cap stands at $10.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on September 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares declined 4.2% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares decreased by 2.3% to $0.43. The market cap seems to be at $5.2 million.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares plummeted 1.4% to $2.12. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares decreased by 1.3% to $10.07. The market cap stands at $461.2 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 09, the current rating is at Buy.
