FreightWaves Introduces New Tender Volume, Air Cargo And Weather Data Into SONAR

FreightWaves has now added more depth and market insight to the existing tender volume and air freight data, along with new weather forecasting information, in its SONAR platform.

Tender Volume

SONAR's Tender Volume Index is based on the volume of accepted tender volumes on a given day. The data is updated daily and is organized by inbound (ITVI) and outbound (OTVI) volumes for the U.S. and regional market granularity. Existing tender volume data is being enhanced to now include the following granularities:

Length of haul volumes

Equipment type volumes

Region to region volumes

Length of haul volumes will give insight into what type of volumes are moving through the U.S. and Canadian freight markets as not all loads are created equal. Longer length of haul has a greater impact on regional capacity than the lower mileage loads. It also gives insight into how freight patterns are changing and allows carriers to design networks more effectively. They are divided into the following distance bands, which will be offered at a national and market level:

Local – 0-99 miles – COTVI

Short – 100-250 miles – SOTVI

Mid – 251-450 miles – MOTVI

Tweener – 451-800 miles – TOTVI

Long – 801+ miles – LOTVI

Equipment type volumes for both reefer (ROTVI) and dry van (VOTVI) loads will also be offered at a national and market level granularity better enabling SONAR users to see what type of demand is driving the fluctuations in market capacity.

Region to region volumes will now also be offered by equipment type and length of haul organizations enabling the user to see where volumes are moving at a high level.

Weather

The following daily weather forecast information will also be available in this week's release:

Dewpoint – 48-hour forecast of the market or county dewpoint in degrees Fahrenheit – DEW

Barometric pressure – 48-hour forecast of the market or county barometric pressure in millibars – PRESSURE

Wind gusts – Maximum wind gusts forecasted for the market or county over the next 48 hours. – WIND

Air

FreightWaves is enhancing its air cargo data for SONAR users with data on cargo revenues produced by U.S. passenger and freighter airlines. Data is updated quarterly, covering total airline cargo revenues with breakdowns for freight, mail, and cargo charters. All of this is further available geographically for the revenues generated on flights in the U.S. domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin regions.

SONAR tickers covering air cargo revenue include:

AIRMAIL – airmail revenue

AIRFREIGHT – air freight revenue

AIRSCH – scheduled airline revenue (sum of AIRMAIL and AIRFREIGHT)

AIRCHTR – cargo charter revenue

AIRREV – total airline revenue (sum of AIRSCH and AIRCHTR)

Regional breakdowns for each ticker above may be obtained by appending a "D" for U.S. domestic onto the ticker names above (i.e. AIRMAILD), "A" for Atlantic (AIRMAILA), "P" for Pacific (AIRMAILP) and "L" for Latin (AIRMAILL). Some airlines with smaller networks may use an "I" to designate the International region (AIRMAILI) instead of providing more detailed breakdowns.

The granularities available include the following:

Individual U.S. airlines by name with $100 million revenue annually and above.

Grouping of airlines, with revenues combined: GRP3 – Large passenger and freighter airlines exceeding $1 billion in annual revenue GRP2 – Medium passenger and freighter airlines between $100 million to $1 billion in annual revenue G3Pass – Group 3 passenger airlines only G3Frt – Group 3 freighter airlines only G2Pass – Group 2 passenger airlines only G2Frt – Group 2 freighter airlines only



The data goes back 20 years and allows users to compare revenue performance over time of individual air carriers, carriers groupings, geographic regions and cargo products. The data is reported in USD 000s.

SONAR is the world's fastest and most comprehensive freight market data and analytics platform. These are just a few of the hundreds of unique data sets available to SONAR subscribers.

