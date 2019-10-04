Market Overview

What The Truck?!? – GM Strikes, Service Dogs Win, And Amazon's Evasion
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 04, 2019 3:41pm   Comments
What The Truck?!? – GM Strikes, Service Dogs Win, And Amazon's Evasion

Today on What the Truck?!? Mexican auto workers laid off, carrier settles service dog lawsuit, and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't coming clean on contract drivers. Stone Cold Nick Austin brings us all the odd weather patterns across our fair land. We go Off the Blockchain with Andrew Cox giving us insights into the FreightTech 100 competition. Seth Holm takes on Champion Chad in Earnings Over/Under, and we hear back from you, our readers, with a rousing round of Comment Section Rodeo.

Originally posted here...

 

