Walmart Graduates First Class From First In-DC Supply Chain "Academy"
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 04, 2019 2:22pm   Comments
Walmart Graduates First Class From First In-DC Supply Chain "Academy"

Retailing titan Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) said it has launched its first supply chain "academy" to train workers in the nuances of supply chain management.

The first academy, located at the company's distribution center in Sanger, Texas, about 55 miles from Dallas, was created to provide the company's supply chain staff with a "clear path to advancement" in the field, Walmart said. The first class graduated in late September.

The supply chain academy is modeled upon the 200 company academies that train all store employees nationwide. The center serves more than 140 Walmart stores and Sam's Club warehouses in north-central Texas. The Sanger Academy's area of study will include leadership, safety, supply chain foundations and area-specific training, Walmart said.

Walmart said it plans to expand the Academy program over the next two years. Each academy will serve about 15 distribution centers.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain WalmartNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

