10 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 8:23am   Comments
Gainers

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) stock increased by 42.7% to $1.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.2 million. The most recent rating by Nomura, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) stock surged 2.6% to $47.39. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 04, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $14.65. The market cap seems to be at $23.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock surged 1.6% to $19.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock surged 1.6% to $78.50. The market cap stands at $13.6 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on September 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $94.00.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock increased by 1.6% to $224.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $265.00.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock surged 1.0% to $13.10. The market cap stands at $4.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares plummeted 7.8% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.8 million.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) stock fell 7.1% to $23.60. The market cap seems to be at $733.9 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares declined 5.3% to $17.42. The market cap seems to be at $26.8 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 04, is at Underperform, with a price target of $16.00.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

