22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) rose 15.9% to $11.73 in pre-market trading after announcing a strategic partnership with RingCentral to accelerate transformation to the cloud.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares rose 15% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced it updated its clinical data from ME-401 phase 1B study.
- New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) rose 8.7% to $9.23 in pre-market trading.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) rose 6.7% to $9.58 in pre-market trading.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 5.8% to $3.12 in pre-market trading.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 5% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.76% on Thursday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 3.3% to $14.77 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 3% to $5.28 in pre-market trading.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares rose 2.8% to $123.81 in pre-market trading.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) rose 2.7% to $10.35 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares fell 18.1% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed concurrent public offering of common stock and preferred stock.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 15.6% to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 10.2% to $22.83 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) fell 8.1% to $17.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 6.1% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after rising 31.33% on Thursday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 4.3% to $7.00. Credit Suisse downgraded Whiting Petroleum from Neutral to Underperform.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 4.3% to $9.91 in pre-market trading.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) shares fell 4% to $25.51 in pre-market trading.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell 3.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported a broad restructuring plan.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 3.5% to $5.22 in pre-market trading.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 3.2% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 2.8% to $2.77 in the pre-market trading session.
