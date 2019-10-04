Metro Supply Chain Acquires Last-Mile Provider Custom Delivery Solutions

Canadian third-party-logistics provider, Metro Supply Chain Group, has acquired Custom Delivery Solutions, which specializes in deliveries of large format goods.

Ontario-based Metro announced the deal on October 3, without disclosing a price.

Custom Delivery Solutions, based in Calgary, is an asset-based provider with coverage across Canada that offers final mile deliveries of consumer items such as appliances and mattresses. It also offers truckload and less than truckload services.

"This strategic transaction further expands Metro's ‘big and bulky' fulfillment capabilities nationally. Our retail and brand partners will have unprecedented direct-to-home access to their end consumers," Metro's owner, Chiko Nanji, said in a statement.

Custom Delivery Solutions ranked No. 152 in the 2019 Growth 500 list published by Canadian Business. The company had revenue of C$10 to C$20 million (the Canadian dollar equals US$0.75) in 2018, the product of 593% growth over the preceding five years, according to Canadian Business.

Metro acquired another Canadian provider of so-called "big-and-bulky" deliveries, Total E-com Home Delivery, in 2018.

Metro, with operations in North America and Europe, reports handling C$20 billion of goods per year. The company offers an array of logistics services and has more than 12 million square feet of warehousing.

The company's investors include La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which manages more than C$300 billion in investments for public pensions in Quebec.

Metro did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FreightWaves about the deal.

