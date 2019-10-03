Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 1:03pm   Comments
Before 10 a.m E.T on Thursday, 301 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

  • 3M (NYSE: MMM) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Enterprise Informatics (OTC: EINF)
  • Medtainer (OTC: MDTR) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 116.67% after hiting a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • 3M (NYSE: MMM) stock set a new 52-week low of $153.74 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.96%.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock hit $35.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.44% over the course of the day.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $69.23, and later moved up 1.02% over the session.
  • Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JSHLY) stock hit $14.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.79% over the course of the day.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were up 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $139.07.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock moved down 1.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.26 to open trading.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.22% over the rest of the day.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) shares were down 0.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $48.38.
  • Sampo (OTC: SAXPY) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.7%.
  • Corning (NYSE: GLW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.77 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.34 today morning. The stock traded down 1.01% over the session.
  • Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock moved down 1.22% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.25 to open trading.
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY) shares hit a yearly low of $8.90 today morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • BYD (OTC: BYDDY) stock moved down 0.72% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.67 to open trading.
  • Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) stock hit a yearly low of $9.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • CBS (NYSE: CBS) stock moved down 0.36% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.40 to open trading.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stock set a new 52-week low of $82.32 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.25%.
  • Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) shares moved up 2.5% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.67 to begin trading.
  • Erste Group Bank (OTC: EBKOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.75% over the rest of the day.
  • Tenaris (NYSE: TS) shares set a new yearly low of $19.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • Fairfax Financial Hldgs (OTC: FRFXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.17, and later moved down 2.67% over the session.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares fell to $35.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.94%.
  • Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) stock hit a yearly low of $25.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA) stock hit a yearly low of $22.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.20 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.
  • Yakult Honsha Co (OTC: YKLTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock hit a yearly low of $14.96 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
  • Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.42 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit $18.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.32% over the course of the day.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $162.90. Shares then traded down 0.53%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock hit $27.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.26% over the course of the day.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.2%.
  • Pearson (NYSE: PSO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.77. Shares then traded down 0.4%.
  • RSA Insurance Group (OTC: RSNAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.52% on the day.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $84.51, and later moved down 1.25% over the session.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.46 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.73% over the rest of the day.
  • Genting (OTC: GEBHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.47 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.74% over the rest of the day.
  • GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares were up 0.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $52.38.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) stock moved down 1.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.13 to open trading.
  • Seiko Epson (OTC: SEKEF) shares were down 3.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.64.
  • Macy's (NYSE: M) shares fell to $14.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.65%.
  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTC: BIOVF) stock hit a yearly low of $14.64 this morning. The stock was down 13.88% for the day.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.31, and later moved down 1.27% over the session.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares were down 2.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $73.89.
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) shares set a new yearly low of $43.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) shares hit a yearly low of $10.22 today morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
  • Champion REIT (OTC: CMPNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
  • LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.04 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.06% over the rest of the day.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares fell to $15.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.51%.
  • Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.73 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.24% over the rest of the day.
  • United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) stock hit $33.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.74% over the course of the day.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock hit a yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
  • Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) shares fell to $24.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.1%.
  • EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
  • Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.
  • Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) shares set a new yearly low of $148.91 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • AU Optronics (OTC: AUOTY) shares set a new yearly low of $1.46 this morning. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock moved down 2.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.62 to open trading.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $34.03, and later moved down 2.92% over the session.
  • Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
  • Acerinox (OTC: ANIOY) shares moved down 6.98% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.00 to begin trading.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) shares fell to $37.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.37%.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock hit a yearly low of $26.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • BillerudKorsnas (OTC: BLRDF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) shares hit a yearly low of $27.68 today morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • Linamar (OTC: LIMAF) shares were down 11.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.27.
  • The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.5% on the day.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $23.16. Shares then traded down 6.96%.
  • Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $27.32, and later moved down 0.36% over the session.
  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.98% on the session.
  • Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) stock hit a yearly low of $30.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.85%.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.24 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.11% on the day.
  • Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $23.38, and later moved down 2.3% over the session.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.91.
  • China Water Affairs Gr (OTC: CWAFF) stock moved down 0.85% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.75 to open trading.
  • D&L Industries (OTC: DLNDY) stock hit a yearly low of $4.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
  • LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares fell to $11.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.65%.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.94 today morning. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.74 today morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.03, and later moved up 1.61% over the session.
  • Li & Fung (OTC: LFUGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Li & Fung (OTC: LFUGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.11. Shares then traded down 10.17%.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) shares fell to $4.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.36%.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.49%.
  • IGG (OTC: IGGGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.59 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) stock hit $7.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.92% over the course of the day.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.75 today morning. The stock traded up 3.01% over the session.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares moved up 0.48% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.36 to begin trading.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) stock moved up 5.92% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.74 to open trading.
  • Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) stock hit $9.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.95% over the course of the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) stock hit a yearly low of $20.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.90 today morning. The stock traded down 16.66% over the session.
  • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) shares moved down 2.15% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.14 to begin trading.
  • Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.06. Shares then traded down 0.25%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares hit a yearly low of $2.11 today morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares were down 2.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.77.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.9% over the rest of the day.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares moved up 0.65% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.42 to begin trading.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares set a new yearly low of $24.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.25%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.19 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.51% on the day.
  • AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.68. Shares then traded down 0.74%.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.25 today morning. The stock traded up 0.53% over the session.
  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock moved up 0.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.35 to open trading.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock hit a yearly low of $9.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock moved up 1.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.40 to open trading.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.04 today morning. The stock traded down 2.24% over the session.
  • Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.61%.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.45%.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) shares were down 5.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.55.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.82, and later moved down 0.76% over the session.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares fell to $14.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.89%.
  • BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ: BSTC) shares set a new yearly low of $51.53 this morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.68 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.38 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.78% on the day.
  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.01% on the day.
  • Corby Spirit and Wine (OTC: CRBBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.05, and later moved down 2.36% over the session.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares hit a yearly low of $6.21 today morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) shares set a new yearly low of $6.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
  • China Gold Intl Resources (OTC: JINFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.84 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.06. Shares then traded up 1.1%.
  • Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.66, and later moved down 3.93% over the session.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.95 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.02% on the session.
  • ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) stock hit a yearly low of $21.05 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% for the day.
  • Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
  • PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.71% on the day.
  • Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.26. Shares then traded down 1.31%.
  • Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) stock moved down 1.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.05 to open trading.
  • GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) shares fell to $11.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.55%.
  • Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.19% for the day.
  • RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.08%.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.19%.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.08 today morning. The stock traded up 0.24% over the session.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.94% over the rest of the day.
  • Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.95 today morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) shares moved down 0.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.47 to begin trading.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 5.71% on the session.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) stock hit $2.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.69% over the course of the day.
  • AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.05, and later moved down 17.68% over the session.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) shares fell to $5.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.5%.
  • TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.54. Shares then traded down 6.98%.
  • Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.75%.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) stock moved down 1.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.55 to open trading.
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares moved up 12.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.82 to begin trading.
  • Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares were down 1.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.
  • IDW Media Holdings (OTC: IDWM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.28%.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit a yearly low of $11.60 today morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.62, and later moved down 2.61% over the session.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21 today morning. The stock traded down 2.34% over the session.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares moved down 0.79% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading.
  • Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares fell to $3.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.03%.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares moved down 0.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.97 to begin trading.
  • Pharnext (OTC: PNEXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 19.53% over the rest of the day.
  • Roots (OTC: RROTF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.
  • Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) stock hit a yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.
  • Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) stock hit $0.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.29% over the course of the day.
  • Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46 today morning. The stock traded down 8.31% over the session.
  • Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.77% over the rest of the day.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40 today morning. The stock traded up 13.99% over the session.
  • Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.92. Shares then traded up 0.89%.
  • Cannabis Strategic (OTC: NUGS) stock hit $0.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.87% over the course of the day.
  • Phoenix Life Sciences (OTC: PLSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.0% on the day.
  • Change Financial (OTC: CNGFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 99.74% over the session.
  • Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) shares moved up 5.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to begin trading.
  • Triumph Gold (OTC: TIGCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.48% for the day.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.19 this morning. The stock was down 13.42% for the day.
  • Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX: WTT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.35. Shares then traded down 9.66%.
  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Copper Fox Metals (OTC: CPFXF) stock hit $0.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.93% over the course of the day.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
  • Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.54. Shares then traded down 14.2%.
  • Columbus Gold (OTC: CGTFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% for the day.
  • Velocys (OTC: OXFCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 36.96% for the day.
  • Medtainer (OTC: MDTR) stock moved down 21.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.
  • Plateau Energy Metals (OTC: PLUUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.12, and later moved down 35.95% over the session.
  • Canbiola (OTC: CANB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.15% on the day.
  • Golden Arrow Resources (OTC: GARWF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • Bragg Gaming Group (OTC: BRGGF) shares fell to $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.9%.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.78%.
  • Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.95. Shares then traded down 8.72%.
  • Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.58, and later moved down 7.33% over the session.
  • Zyla Life Sciences (OTC: ZCOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.00. Shares then traded down 23.66%.
  • Hill Street Beverage (OTC: HSEEF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 20.84% for the day.
  • Canada House Wellness (OTC: SARSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 24.62% over the session.
  • Joshua Gold Resources (OTC: JSHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 35.9% over the rest of the day.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.28% over the rest of the day.
  • Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.68. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Avalon Advanced Materials (OTC: AVLNF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares fell to $0.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.4%.
  • Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.16 today morning. The stock was down 58.52% on the session.
  • Gifa (OTC: GIFX) stock moved down 38.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.
  • Windstream Holdings (OTC: WINMQ) shares were down 8.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14.
  • Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) shares fell to $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.0%.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock hit $0.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 25.01% over the course of the day.
  • STWC Hldgs (OTC: STWC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 13.46% for the day.
  • Deep Down (OTC: DPDW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Solar Wind Energy Tower (OTC: SWET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.0003. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.08 today morning. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.
  • Harbor Diversified (OTC: HRBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 39.2%.
  • Wunong Asia Pacific Co (OTC: AITA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 47.58% on the session.
  • Cobalt Blockchain (OTC: COBCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 21.73% over the rest of the day.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock hit $0.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.9% over the course of the day.
  • CellCube Energy Storage (OTC: CECBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 21.91%.
  • GBT Technologies (OTC: GTCH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.7% on the session.
  • Global Hemp Group (OTC: GBHPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 2.47% over the session.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
  • Liberty Leaf Holdings (OTC: LIBFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 16.67%.
  • Pulse Evolution (OTC: PLFX) shares moved down 25.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
  • Rocky Mountain High (OTC: RMHB) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares fell to $2.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.93%.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.75 today morning. The stock was up 2.81% on the session.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.24. Shares then traded down 2.33%.
  • Strategic Envirn & Energy (OTC: SENR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 30.77% over the session.
  • Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • PowerBand Solutions (OTC: PWWBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 25.05% over the session.
  • Canadian Cannabis (OTC: CCAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded down 28.9%.
  • DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) stock moved down 5.56% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
  • Themac Resources Group (OTC: MACQF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 63.26% on the session.
  • Barnwell Industries (AMEX: BRN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.87% over the rest of the day.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock moved up 4.19% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.79 to open trading.
  • West Texas Resources (OTC: WTXR) stock hit $0.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.21% over the course of the day.
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTC: BTHCF) shares were down 13.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.
  • AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.62 today morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • Neuralstem (NASDAQ: CUR) shares fell to $1.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.88%.
  • Image International Group (OTC: IMGL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.
  • NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) shares fell to $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.6%.
  • Fandom Sports Media (OTC: FDMSF) shares moved down 26.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
  • Reconditioned Systems (OTC: RESY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.50 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Defense Metals (OTC: DFMTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.3% on the day.
  • Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 15.0%.
  • Itronics (OTC: ITRO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.41, and later moved down 1.64% over the session.
  • Revive Therapeutics (OTC: RVVTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.88% on the day.
  • Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTC: VRTA) shares fell to $1.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.82%.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ: SES) shares hit a yearly low of $1.54 today morning. The stock was up 15.48% on the session.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.80, and later moved down 1.29% over the session.
  • BTCS (OTC: BTCS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
  • Legacy Education Alliance (OTC: LEAI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 12.0% on the session.
  • Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) shares moved up 1.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.78 to begin trading.
  • HKN (OTC: HKNI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
  • InspireMD (AMEX: NSPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.17 today morning. The stock traded down 1.64% over the session.
  • Livewire Ergogenics (OTC: LVVV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.
  • SK3 Group (OTC: SKTO) shares fell to $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Puissant Industries (OTC: PSSS) shares moved down 0.66% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
  • Goldex Resources (OTC: GDXRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.03% on the session.
  • Trifecta Gold (OTC: TRRFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 32.86% for the day.
  • Pistol Bay Mining (OTC: SLTFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 78.57%.
  • Pura Naturals (OTC: PNAT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0006 today morning. The stock was down 14.29% on the session.
  • Data Deposit Box (OTC: DDBXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 38.31% on the session.
  • Integrated Ventures (OTC: INTV) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 13.79% on the session.
  • Houston Interwab Design (OTC: HITD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 71.43% on the session.
  • Forecross (OTC: FRXX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.98%.
  • Good Vibration Shoes (OTC: GVSI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • PetroShare (OTC: PRHRQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 20.0% over the session.
  • Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 29.01% on the day.
  • MOJO Data Solutions (OTC: MJDS) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
  • Neutra (OTC: NTRR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00075 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.
  • DNA Print Genomics (OTC: DNAG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Kona Grill (OTC: KONAQ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 49.5% on the session.
  • Nate's Food (OTC: NHMD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0005 this morning. The stock was up 116.67% on the session.
  • CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • High Performance (OTC: TBEV) stock moved down 99.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
  • Transnational Group (OTC: TAMG) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
  • MetaStat (OTC: MTST) stock hit $0.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.0% over the course of the day.
  • Inspyr Therapeutics (OTC: NSPXD) shares fell to $0.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.05%.
  • Orchids Paper Products (OTC: TISUQ) shares were up 8.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
  • HempAmericana (OTC: HMPQ) shares were down 3.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0049.
  • Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) stock moved down 8.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Green Zebra International (OTC: GZIC) stock moved down 5.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0038 to open trading.
  • Advantego (OTC: ADGO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.004 this morning. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.
  • APT Systems (OTC: APTY) shares fell to $0.00029 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.43%.
  • XSport Global (OTC: XSPT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.001 today morning. The stock was down 16.92% on the session.
  • Productivity Technologies (OTC: PRAC) shares moved down 76.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies (OTC: ASTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00006 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 50.0% on the day.
  • RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASJQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 44.44% on the session.
  • Optec International (OTC: OPTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.29% on the day.
  • Alternative Energy (OTC: AEGY) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) stock moved down 4.35% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0022 to open trading.
  • Aspyra (OTC: APYI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded down 28.57% over the session.
  • Rapidtron (OTC: RPDT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Nexis Intl Industries (OTC: NXSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.0012. Shares then traded down 7.69%.
  • Continental Precious (OTC: CTPMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0001 this morning. The stock was down 90.91% on the session.
  • Enterprise Informatics (OTC: EINF) stock moved down 46.67% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

