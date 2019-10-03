Frequency Therapeutics Opens Below IPO Price

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $11.20 after being priced at $14 per share.

The company shares are trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker “FREQ.”

Frequency Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Cowen are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.

Related Links:

IGM Biosciences Opens Above IPO Price

Ping Identity Holding Opens Above IPO Price