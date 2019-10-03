Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Viela Bio Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 12:19pm   Comments
Share:

Viela Bio (NASDAQ: VIE) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $21.50 after being priced at $19 per share.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “VIE.”

Viela Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

Viela Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,185,000 shares of common stock at the initial price to the public less underwriting discounts.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as the joint book-running managers for this offering. Guggenheim Securities is acting as lead manager for this offering.

Related Links:

IGM Biosciences Opens Above IPO Price

Ping Identity Holding Opens Above IPO Price

Posted-In: News IPOs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIE)

IPO Outlook For The Week: Banks And Biotechs
AstraZeneca Spin-Off Viela Bio Files For IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Positive; Meet Group Shares Spike Higher