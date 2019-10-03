Market Overview

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) stock surged 10.7% to $0.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) stock rose 3.4% to $3.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.9 million.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares surged 2.1% to $4.30. The market cap stands at $744.8 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.50.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $1.93. The market cap seems to be at $158.4 million.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares increased by 1.7% to $29.41. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $39.00.

 

Losers

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares decreased by 7.8% to $1.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares declined 6.4% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock decreased by 3.2% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock declined 2.9% to $0.11. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares declined 2.0% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares decreased by 1.8% to $3.80. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) stock decreased by 1.0% to $56.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $73.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

