9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 49.7% to $0.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.8 million.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) shares surged 1.9% to $3.22. The market cap seems to be at $256.9 million.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares increased by 1.4% to $57.40. The market cap seems to be at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on October 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares increased by 1.3% to $14.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on October 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
- AudioCodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares surged 1.1% to $18.13. The market cap stands at $632.8 million.
Losers
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock plummeted 16.8% to $4.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $688.9 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock plummeted 1.4% to $14.60. The market cap seems to be at $23.5 billion. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on October 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) stock plummeted 1.1% to $17.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock plummeted 1.0% to $59.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on October 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $58.00.
