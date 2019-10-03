46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares climbed 30.1% to close at $19.91 on Wednesday after the company announced an all-stock merger with Flutter Entertainment.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) rose 23.2% to close at $6.42 after the company reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied several motions stemming from ongoing legal proceedings between the company, Apple and Cisco.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) climbed 19.4% to close at $3.44 after the company announced it entered into a restructuring and exchange agreement.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 18.3% to close at $3.23. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Resonant signed a multi-year commercial agreement of XBAR Technology.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 13.1% to close at $3.03. The Australian biotech said it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Center, or NMRC, to collaborate on the manufacturing and evaluation of anew product designed to protect against traveler'sdiarrhea caused by campylobacter and ETEC pathogens. Immuron, which focuses on developing oral immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of gut-mediated pathogens, said the Department of Defense has approved funding of $3.7 million for the project.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) rose 12% to close at $22.92. Aimmune Therapeutics's peanut allergy drug, which recently cleared the FDA hurdle, is likely to see strong sales, as allergists showed increasing awareness and willingness to prescribe Palforzi, the Seeking Alpha reported, citing Piper Jaffray's proprietary survey.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 11.9% to close at $0.0571 on continued momentum from yesterday after the stock had double the volume on seemingly no company-specific news.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) climbed 11.1% to close at $5.50. Lantheus Holdings and Progenics, which uses artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, announced an agreement under which the former will acquire the latter in an all-stock deal.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) rose 10.8% to close at $10.78 after announcing 95% year over year order growth for the third quarter.
- Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) gained 10.4% to close at $16.66.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 9.7% to close at $4.96.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 9.3% to close at $18.26.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 8.9% to close at $9.38.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) gained 8.3% to close at $3.27.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 8.3% to close at $7.86.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) surged 8.2% to close at $2.78.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 8.1% to close at $5.45.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 8% to close at $10.38. Overstock.com Retail reported the extension of its real-time personalization technology to its site.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 5% to close at $2.75.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares tumbled 58.5% to close at $1.03 on Wednesday after the company announced FDA response from Type C meeting on molgradex for aPAP development program. Savara said FDA response indicates data provided in briefing package do not provide sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety and did not recommend that the company submit a biologics license application for molgradex.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) dropped 27.9% to close at $19.81.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares fell 26.2% to close at $8.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) fell 22% to close at $11.33.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) dropped 20.8% to close at $19.04 after the company announced plans to acquire Progenics.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) dropped 19.9% to close at $4.31.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 19.5% to close at $3.87.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) dipped 17.2% to close at $2.85.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) dropped 16.6% to close at $9.34.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 14.1% to close at $0.5501 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be profit taking after the stock rallied approximately 151% in the last month.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) fell 13.5% to close at $15.35.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) shares declined 13.2% to close at $14.11.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) fell 13% to close at $4.97.
- Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 12.8% to close at $1.91.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) dropped 12.4% to close at $3.96.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) fell 12.4% to close at $3.32.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dipped 11.2% to close at $114.97 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 10.8% to close at $17.89. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dropped 10.7% to close at $8.69.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) fell 10.1% to close at $33.59.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 9.5% to close at $8.96.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped 9.5% to close at $18.85.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares declined 8.3% to close at $10.94 amid weakness in US markets and concerns of global growth. Because steel is used as a major industrial component, it is sensitive to economic strength and growth expectations.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dropped 8.1% to close at $33.94.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares fell 7.9% to close at $61.54.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 7.8% to close at $4.63.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares fell 7.7% to close at $2.77.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.