Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/2

Freight Futures market to watch today: October Van National Contract

Trucking Freight Futures kicked off October with strong trading interest being spread throughout the seven individual lanes due to fundamentals and seasonality. The October National contract (FUT.VNU201910) finished 0.35% higher to $1.426 per mile though this is $0.011 lower than where the September contract expired. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910) finished the day up nearly $0.02 to $1.432 driven by strength in each of the three eastern lanes. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU201910) fell 0.32% to $1.545 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201910) finished unchanged at $1.300.

On the individual lanes, advancers led decliners by a four to three margin. In the East, the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201910) added $0.037 to close at $1.539 and the PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201910) was up $0.015 to finish at $0.947. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201910) added 0.28% and ended at $1.810. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910) dropped $0.01 to close at $0.996, while the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) was off a fraction to $2.094. In the South, a $0.017 gain in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201910) to $0.856 was offset by a $0.018 drop to $1.744 in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201910).

