Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 12:28pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares jumped 33% to $20.36 after the company announced an all-stock merger with Flutter Entertainment.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 25.5% to $0.0640 on continued momentum from yesterday after the stock had double the volume on seemingly no company-specific news.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 12% to $10.76. Overstock.com Retail reported the extension of its real-time personalization technology to its site.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) rose 11.6% to $10.86 after announcing 95% year over year order growth for the third quarter.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 10.1% to $2.9514. The Australian biotech said it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Center, or NMRC, to collaborate on the manufacturing and evaluation of anew product designed to protect against traveler'sdiarrhea caused by campylobacter and ETEC pathogens. Immuron, which focuses on developing oral immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of gut-mediated pathogens, said the Department of Defense has approved funding of $3.7 million for the project.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 7.8% to $2.9425. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Resonant signed a multi-year commercial agreement of XBAR Technology.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) rose 7.5% to $5.60 after the company reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied several motions stemming from ongoing legal proceedings between the company, Apple and Cisco.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 6.9% to $6.29.
  • Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) rose 5.5% to $21.60. Aimmune Therapeutics's peanut allergy drug, which recently cleared the FDA hurdle, is likely to see strong sales, as allergists showed increasing awareness and willingness to prescribe Palforzi, the Seeking Alpha reported, citing Piper Jaffray's proprietary survey.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 5.4% to $2.75.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares dipped 55.2% to $1.11 after the company announced FDA response from Type C meeting on molgradex for aPAP development program. Savara said FDA response indicates data provided in briefing package do not provide sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety and did not recommend that the company submit a biologics license application for molgradex.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares tumbled 23.4% to $8.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) dropped 20.2% to $19.18 after the company announced plans to acquire Progenics.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) tumbled 19.8% to $4.315.
  • Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) fell 14.6% to $15.16.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 14.6% to $4.1058.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 12.5% to $0.5600 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be profit taking after the stock rallied approximately 151% in the last month.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dipped 10.4% to $116.03 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) dropped 10.1% to $2.32.
  • OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) dipped 9% to $12.66.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares fell 9% to $60.85.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) dropped 8.9% to $4.1186.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) shares declined 8.8% to $1.96.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dropped 8.5% to $33.78.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares fell 8.4% to $2.7472.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) dropped 8.2% to $3.48.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares declined 8.1% to $10.97 amid weakness in US markets and concerns of global growth. Because steel is used as a major industrial component, it is sensitive to economic strength and growth expectations.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 8% to $18.45. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) dropped 7.2% to $31.26 after reporting a 13 million share secondary offering.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 7.1% to $4.6634.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 7% to $3.3326 after the company disclosed that it is pursuing collaboration to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products with International Flavors & Fragrances.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALTM + AIMT)

25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Settles Ohio Opioid Lawsuit, Teligent Explores Options For Certain Assets, Novartis Reports Cosentyx Data
Analyst: DBV's Peanut Allergy Drug Could Outscore Aimmune's On Safety Front
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Day Market Update: United Natural Foods Falls On Downbeat Q4 Results; Immuron Shares Surge