31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares jumped 33% to $20.36 after the company announced an all-stock merger with Flutter Entertainment.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 25.5% to $0.0640 on continued momentum from yesterday after the stock had double the volume on seemingly no company-specific news.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 12% to $10.76. Overstock.com Retail reported the extension of its real-time personalization technology to its site.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) rose 11.6% to $10.86 after announcing 95% year over year order growth for the third quarter.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 10.1% to $2.9514. The Australian biotech said it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Center, or NMRC, to collaborate on the manufacturing and evaluation of anew product designed to protect against traveler'sdiarrhea caused by campylobacter and ETEC pathogens. Immuron, which focuses on developing oral immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of gut-mediated pathogens, said the Department of Defense has approved funding of $3.7 million for the project.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 7.8% to $2.9425. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Resonant signed a multi-year commercial agreement of XBAR Technology.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) rose 7.5% to $5.60 after the company reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied several motions stemming from ongoing legal proceedings between the company, Apple and Cisco.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 6.9% to $6.29.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) rose 5.5% to $21.60. Aimmune Therapeutics's peanut allergy drug, which recently cleared the FDA hurdle, is likely to see strong sales, as allergists showed increasing awareness and willingness to prescribe Palforzi, the Seeking Alpha reported, citing Piper Jaffray's proprietary survey.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 5.4% to $2.75.
Losers
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares dipped 55.2% to $1.11 after the company announced FDA response from Type C meeting on molgradex for aPAP development program. Savara said FDA response indicates data provided in briefing package do not provide sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety and did not recommend that the company submit a biologics license application for molgradex.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares tumbled 23.4% to $8.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) dropped 20.2% to $19.18 after the company announced plans to acquire Progenics.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) tumbled 19.8% to $4.315.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) fell 14.6% to $15.16.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 14.6% to $4.1058.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 12.5% to $0.5600 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be profit taking after the stock rallied approximately 151% in the last month.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dipped 10.4% to $116.03 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) dropped 10.1% to $2.32.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) dipped 9% to $12.66.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares fell 9% to $60.85.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) dropped 8.9% to $4.1186.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) shares declined 8.8% to $1.96.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dropped 8.5% to $33.78.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares fell 8.4% to $2.7472.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) dropped 8.2% to $3.48.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares declined 8.1% to $10.97 amid weakness in US markets and concerns of global growth. Because steel is used as a major industrial component, it is sensitive to economic strength and growth expectations.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 8% to $18.45. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) dropped 7.2% to $31.26 after reporting a 13 million share secondary offering.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 7.1% to $4.6634.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 7% to $3.3326 after the company disclosed that it is pursuing collaboration to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products with International Flavors & Fragrances.
