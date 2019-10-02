Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning session, 27 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Oriental Land (OTC: OLCLF).
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Reliability (OTC: RLBY).
- Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 0.91% down thereafter.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday are the following:
- Oriental Land (OTC: OLCLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $153.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.35%.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares were up 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.08 for a change of up 0.14%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares hit $56.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.21%.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.38% for the day.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: AGPPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Wednesday, moving up 4.03%.
- Ajinomoto Co (OTC: AJINF) shares hit a yearly high of $18.78. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.71.
- Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) shares hit $50.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.93%.
- Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.30 with a daily change of up 6.82%.
- NagaCorp (OTC: NGCRF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.69 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.32% for the day.
- McDonald's Holdings (OTC: MDNDF) shares broke to $49.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.85%.
- Nippon Shinyaku (OTC: NPPNY) shares hit $21.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.92%.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.51%.
- Sibanye-Stillwater (OTC: SBGLF) shares were up 4.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.92 for a change of up 4.74%.
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%.
- MOSENERGO (OTC: AOMOY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.55%.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.35 for a change of flat%.
- SMA Solar Technology (OTC: SMTGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.92 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.02%.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- ELMOS Semiconductor (OTC: ELCTF) shares were up 13.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00.
- Denmark Bancshares (OTC: DMKBA) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.51. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ: PESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.81. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Sernova (OTC: SEOVF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.22. Shares traded up 2.79%.
- Athabasca Minerals (OTC: ABCAF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.60 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Pinnacle Bank Oregon (OTC: PNNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.21 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1580.0%.
- Reliability (OTC: RLBY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.21 with a daily change of up 65.0%.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.