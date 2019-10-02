Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 8:48am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $1.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.8 million.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock increased by 1.9% to $1.36. The market cap seems to be at $2.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock surged 1.7% to $5.30. The market cap seems to be at $951.4 million. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $10.00.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 4.5% to $1.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock declined 1.9% to $36.97. The market cap stands at $129.8 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares decreased by 1.8% to $50.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.3 billion.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock decreased by 1.6% to $2.85. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock plummeted 1.1% to $18.71. The market cap seems to be at $63.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) stock decreased by 1.1% to $68.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.0 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + AR)

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Global Outlook: Not Good
7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Blackstone To Acquire 65% Of Great Wolf Resorts, Announces $2.9B JV With Centerbridge

Stars Group Trades Higher On All-Stock Merger With Flutter Entertainment