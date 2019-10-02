9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $1.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.8 million.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock increased by 1.9% to $1.36. The market cap seems to be at $2.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock surged 1.7% to $5.30. The market cap seems to be at $951.4 million. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 4.5% to $1.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock declined 1.9% to $36.97. The market cap stands at $129.8 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares decreased by 1.8% to $50.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.3 billion.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock decreased by 1.6% to $2.85. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock plummeted 1.1% to $18.71. The market cap seems to be at $63.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) stock decreased by 1.1% to $68.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.0 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.
