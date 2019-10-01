Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 1, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 12:58pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares were up 8.2% to $4.77. The stock had risen almost 20% after the company raised $6.76 million through completion of at-the-market equity financing.
  2. Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares were down 0.2% to $27.89.
  3. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were down 1.7% to $10.46. The company has its Q2 earnings release scheduled for Wednesday.
  6. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.7% to $225.72. Rosenblatt maintained a Sell rating and $150 price target on the stock.
  7. TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares were down 11% to $1.34. The company presented an overview of Phase 1b/2 trial of onvansertib in patients with kras-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer at ESMO.
  8. Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares were up 0.9% to $86.19. Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $82 to $92.
  9. Mallinckroft (NYSE: MNK) shares were down 1.8% to $2.36. The company announced findings from observational registry to assess acthar gel in ms relapse; results for main subsets of patients were "highly statistically significant for all the efficacy endpoints."
  10. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares were up 53% to $0.31. The stock has seen a continuous upward momentum with the rallying about 165% within the last five sessions.
  11. TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares were down 23.3% to $35.81 after Schwab eliminated commissions for mobile and web U.S. stocks, ETF and option trades.
  12. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were down 0.4% to $28.90.

