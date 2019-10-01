Report: Hong Kong Protester Shot On China Anniversary

One activist involved in anti-China protests in Hong Kong has been shot in the chest with a live round by police, according to the BBC.

The incident — the first of its kind since protests took hold this year in Hong Kong — occurred as China celebrates the 70th anniversary of Communist rule.

The 18-year-old high school student who was shot was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, according to The New York Times.

U.S. President Donald Trump sent out a congratulatory tweet to China’s leader Tuesday — after news broke of police shooting the protester.

Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

Last month, Benzinga reported that economists have already cut Hong Kong growth estimates into negative territory for the third quarter due to the economic impact of the political unrest. A second consecutive quarter of negative growth would push Hong Kong into a technical recession.

The iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI) was up 0.3% in Tuesday’s premarket session.

