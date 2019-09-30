31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) climbed 54% to $0.1747 on seemingly no company-specific news.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares climbed 38.9% to $28.03 in reaction to a buyout deal. Dova said Monday it has entered into an agreement to be bought by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, or SOBI, for $27.50 per share in cash, along with one non-tradeable contingent value right, or CVR, that entitles Dova shareholders to receive an additional $1.50 per share in cash upon regulatory approval of Doptelet.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) gained 16.9% to $57.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares rose 12.4% to $85.37 after Piper Jaffray maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $75 to $95. Piper Jaffray raised the price target after Seattle Genetics presented compelling initial data from the EV-103 study, which compares favorably to the current standard of care. It also sees the potential for further upside from additional UBS opportunities.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) gained 10.1% to $8.59 as a potential rebound after the stock fell roughly 20% since last Thursday when the stock could not break the $10 resistance level.
- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) climbed 8.7% to $42.35. Patrick Industries completed the acquisition of G.G. Schmitt & Sons, Inc.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) gained 7.5% to $5.22.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) climbed 6.7% to $35.58.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 6% to $10.48. Wedbush upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 5.7% to $6.78.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares tumbled 77.5% to $2.1852. Ocugen announced the completion of its merger with Histogenics Corporation. Ocugen and CanSinoBIO reported a strategic partnership for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 21.1% to $26.79. G1 Therapeutics presented updated data at ESMO 2019 from randomized Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer demonstrating significant improvement in overall survival at ESMO 2019.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) dipped 19.1% to $5.39. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Underperform.
- BENITEC BIOPHAR/S ADR (NASDAQ: BNTC) dropped 18.9% to $0.6810 after reporting a $2.25 million registered direct offering.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 16.9% to $2.70. Calithera Biosciences announced data from randomized Phase 2 ENTRATA study demonstrate telaglenastat with everolimus improves progression-free survival in renal cell carcinoma at ESMO 2019.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 16.4% to $1.94. Globus Maritime reported a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.29 per share. Its sales slipped to $3.4 million from $4.194 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dropped 12.8% to $2.9959, potentially following a bearish blog post alleging the company does not have enough cash to finish ongoing trials.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 12.7% to $12.51 after interim data from the company's phase 2 study of Sacituzumab Govitecan showed a 29 percent response rate.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares declined 12.5% to $8.91.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) dipped 11% to $5.61.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 10% to $40.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) dipped 9.6% to $2.46 after the company presented data from its unsuccessful FORWARD I study of mirvetuximab. Piper Jaffray analysts noted a change in methodology may have led to the enrollment of patients who did not meet intended threshold.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) dropped 9.3% to $2.55.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares declined 8.9% to $20.27 as traders potentially took profits after the stock increased roughly 100% since its recent IPO in early August.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 8.8% to $8.10. Precision BioSciences, named Nicholas Riddle, MB, BChir (MD), PhD, as Vice President, Financial Strategy and Investor Relations.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 8.7% to $29.90.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares fell 8% to $13.92. Teekay Companies will postpone its investor day originally scheduled on Oct 2 to focus on Teekay LNG.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 7.3% to $2.28.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) fell 6.2% to $3.9699. Teekay Companies will postpone its investor day originally scheduled on Oct 2 to focus on Teekay LNG.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) fell 5.3% to $79.99.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) fell 5.1% to $4.9450.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.