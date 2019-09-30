Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2019 8:48am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares rose 4.0% to $1.83 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock increased by 1.2% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares decreased by 1.2% to $3.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares fell 1.1% to $21.10. The market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares decreased by 1.0% to $9.04. The market cap seems to be at $1.8 billion.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AR + EURN)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Ocean Rate Report: Saudi Attacks Spark Higher Tanker Earnings
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session