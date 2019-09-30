5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares rose 4.0% to $1.83 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock increased by 1.2% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares decreased by 1.2% to $3.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares fell 1.1% to $21.10. The market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares decreased by 1.0% to $9.04. The market cap seems to be at $1.8 billion.
