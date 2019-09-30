Report: Al-Qaeda-Linked Group Attacks US Military Base In Somalia

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group based in Northeast Africa, attacked a U.S. military base near Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, and also detonated a car bomb targeting a European Union military convoy Monday, according to Bloomberg.

The military base is where U.S. soldiers train commandos in Somalia. The Al-Shabaab militant group said it carried out the attack, using a car bomb to blast through the gates before sending fighters inside.

The BBC reported the Al-Shabaab jihadists have been pushed back, citing military officials.

An Italian military convoy was hit by an explosion in Mogadishu. Italy's defense ministry has said there are no casualties have yet been reported in the attack, the BBC said.

Baledogle Airfield. Photo by Expert Infantry via Wikimedia.