50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares rose 50% to close at $3.27 on Thursday following press release highlighting clinical validations for IV-Cell and HemeScreen have been completed.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares gained 23.4% to close at $1.69 on Thursday after the company announced all patients in the Ganaxolone Phase 2 Refractory Status Epilepticus trial met the primary endpoint.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 19.9% to close at $2.17 after the company was awarded a $28 million ocean-bottom marine project.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares shares jumped 16.2% to close at $2.51.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 11.6% to close at $154.34 after McDonalds announced it will be testing Beyond Meat's plant-based burger in Southwestern Ontario.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares gained 10.8% to close at $3.17.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) climbed 10.1% to close at $21.10.
- Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) gained 10% to close at $3.18.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) climbed 9.7% to close at $2.61.
- Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) rose 8.1% to close at $9.20.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) climbed 7.9% to close at $23.90.
- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) rose 7.8% to close at $16.17. Oportun Financial priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) gained 7.7% to close at $3.09.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares rose 7.3% to close at $9.60.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) gained 6.5% to close at $6.93.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) gained 6.4% to close at $29.04.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares rose 5.9% to close at $50.12.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 5.5% to close at $4.48.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) fell 29.9% to close at $1.99 on Thursday after the company announced it is in connection with a registered direct offering of $27.5 million of senior convertible notes due 2020 for gross proceeds of $25 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares dipped 23.6% to close at $7.50 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics priced 2.303 million share common stock offering at $8.255 per share.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) fell 21.5% to close at $18.80.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dipped 21% to close at $7.65.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped 20.7% to close at $4.45.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) fell 15.1% to close at $60.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals announced topline results from the Phase 2a ARGON-1 study that evaluated its EDP-305 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which showed that the study met the primary endpoint, with a statistically significant ALT reduction of 28 U/L in the EDP-305, 2.5mg arm compared to 15 U/L in the placebo arm at week 12. JP Morgan downgraded the company from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $86 to $57.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) shares fell 14.7% to close at $9.04 after the company announced it now expects adjusted operating profit in 2019 to be at the bottom of the guidance range of £590M - £640M and adjusted EPS at the bottom of the guidance range of 57.5P to 63.0P.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) dropped 12.9% to close at $2.64.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) dropped 12.4% to close at $16.02.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) declined 12.1% to close at $10.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 comps down from last year’s Q2.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) fell 11.8% to close at $21.83 after the company reported Q4 results and issued weak Q1 forecast.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) dropped 11.4% to close at $3.27.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) dipped 11% to close at $4.2450.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 10.8% to close at $12.94.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) fell 10.8% to close at $15.10.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) fell 10.7% to close at $19.69 after the company warned Thursday that the markets for recycled metals have weakened in the fourth quarter, including a marked deterioration in August and a continued decline expected in September. Schnitzer guided to adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 38-43 cents per share, missing a 55-cent Street estimate.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dropped 10.5% to close at $7.85.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) tumbled 10.3% to close at $3.2950.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) slipped 10.1% to close at $11.69.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 9.8% to close at $24.98 2.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped 9.8% to close at $11.67 after the company announced a $9.8 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dipped 9.8% to close at $9.45.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 9.7% to close at $3.46 following a build in US crude inventories as well as continued Saudi progress in restoring production following September 14 attacks.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) dropped 9.7% to close at $12.49.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 9.5% to close at $3.83.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) dropped 9.3% to close at $245.71 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below consensus estimates.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) shares fell 8.8% to close at $42.36 after the company cut its FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) shares fell 8.6% to close at $25.09.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) fell 7.3% to close at $29.81 after the company announces proposed 31.3 million share secondary offering of its American depositary shares.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 6.2% to close at $1.96.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) fell 5.6% to close at $18.27 after the company announced a 3 million common stock offering.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) dipped 5.3% to close at $7.94.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.